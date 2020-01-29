Report: Panda back to SF on Minors deal

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval and the Giants have agreed to a Minor League deal, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deal, which Heyman reports is worth $2 million and includes $750,000 in incentives. Sandoval, a fan favorite in San Francisco

Sandoval, a fan favorite in San Francisco for his role in the Giants' three World Series titles in the early 2010s, underwent Tommy John surgery in September. Heyman reports that Sandoval is expected to make the Giants' club in 2020 if he is OK following the surgery.