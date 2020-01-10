Padres agree with Yates, Lamet (source)

The Padres avoided arbitration with a couple of their pitchers on Friday, agreeing to deals with closer Kirby Yates and right-hander Dinelson Lamet. The club has not confirmed. Yates received $7,062,500 and Lamet got $1.3 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

