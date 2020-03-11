Shildt: Cards being 'super proactive' with Goldy

JUPITER, Fla. -- Paul Goldschmidt was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against the Mets due to right elbow soreness, the same discomfort that the Cardinals first baseman dealt with at the beginning of Grapefruit League games. After skipping the Cardinals’ two-day trip to the other side of the

JUPITER, Fla. -- Paul Goldschmidt was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against the Mets due to right elbow soreness, the same discomfort that the Cardinals first baseman dealt with at the beginning of Grapefruit League games. After skipping the Cardinals’ two-day trip to the other side of the state, it will be Goldschmidt’s third straight day missing games.

Goldschmidt and manager Mike Shildt insisted that they weren’t overly concerned about what Shildt referred to as “off and on discomfort,” especially after an MRI on Monday didn’t reveal any ligament damage. Goldschmidt said the issue was inflammation and it hasn’t bothered him while hitting, just occasionally while throwing. He went through fielding drills at the Cardinals' complex on Wednesday without throwing and was scheduled to hit later in the morning.

“Should be good, just was a little sore a couple days ago,” Goldschmidt said. “So we decided to take it easy for a couple days and should be good to go in a couple of days.”

Goldschmidt said he could have played Wednesday, but he wants to be overly cautious during the spring to be ready for the regular season.

Paul Goldschmidt said he’s not overly concerned about his elbow soreness and could have played today. Had an MRI on Monday that didn’t reveal ligament damage.



“Trying to be smart about it to make sure it doesn’t get to the point where it affects me the whole year.” #STLCards — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 11, 2020

“Just making sure everything’s OK with his arm and everything,” Shildt said. “But he’s in a good space. We’re just making sure he’s fine. It’s not anything, we’re just being super proactive with it.”

Goldschmidt said he expects to return to games this week. The discomfort in his elbow caused him to ease into throwing drills slower than usual at the start of camp, and he was the designated hitter multiple times in the Cardinals’ first week of Grapefruit League games.

“Trying to be smart about it to make sure it doesn’t get to the point where it affects me the whole year,” Goldschmidt said.

Worth noting

• Kolten Wong, who was hit by a pitch in his left calf on Sunday, did not play on Wednesday, but Shildt said “there is a good chance” the second baseman will return to the lineup on Thursday.

• Miles Mikolas (right flexor tendon strain) is scheduled to play catch on Wednesday, Shildt said. It’s the first step back for Mikolas after he received a PRP injection on Feb. 18.