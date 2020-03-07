Pedro, Vlad inspire next generation in D.R.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero, two of three Dominican-born players in the Hall of Fame, threw out the ceremonial first pitches Saturday afternoon prior to the Spring Training game between the Twins and Tigers at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal -- a venue named

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero , two of three Dominican-born players in the Hall of Fame, threw out the ceremonial first pitches Saturday afternoon prior to the Spring Training game between the Twins and Tigers at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal -- a venue named after the other Dominican Hall of Famer, the first, inducted in 1983.

Martínez and Guerrero are not only baseball royalty here but also were the two biggest local stars to take part in the past two Spring Training series in the country 20 and 21 years ago, respectively.

In 2000, Martínez was the Red Sox’s ace, coming off his second Cy Young Award and preparing for his third when he faced the Houston Astros in Santo Domingo. A year earlier, Guerrero was beginning the third year of a career that would see him slug his way to Cooperstown when his Expos played the Mets here.

“For me, that was a great experience,” Martínez said about the 2000 series against the Astros. “I was one of the icons of the Dominican Republic at the time.”

Martínez had pitched in the Dominican League at Estadio Quisqueya with Tigres del Licey years before, but by 2000, he was a bona fide Major League superstar.

“At the time I pitched in the Dominican League, I wasn’t as developed as when I pitched here for the Red Sox in the Spring Training game,” Martínez explained. “It was a proud moment to give my country the opportunity to see the finished product they were responsible for.”

With MLB games outside the continental United States, local fans have the chance the see Major Leaguers when they otherwise wouldn’t.

“You take into account the little access Dominicans can have [to see Major League games in the U.S.], either because of visas or financial reasons,” Martínez said.

Guerrero, playing for fellow Dominican Felipe Alou on the Montreal club in 1999 when they played here against the Mets, was also happy to give local fans a good show.

“There are a lot of kids that want to see you,” Guerrero said. “In the United States, they can’t see you. You wanted to come and play hard, have two, three at bats. Now, I’m happy that a lot of kids can see [Saturday’s game].”

Martínez hopes that Saturday’s contest will lead to more marquee baseball events at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal.

“This gives Major League Baseball the opportunity to appreciate that the Dominican Republic deserves to have a World Baseball Classic game in the future, or maybe even a [regular season] big league series for the Dominican people,” Martínez said. “Not everyone has access to go the United States.”