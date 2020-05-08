Comic takes Alonso on trip down memory lane

NEW YORK -- When baseball players author moments that fans remember for generations, the feelings can be tough for them to explain. Pete Alonso said frequently last season that he did not have the words to describe how he felt upon making his big league debut, or breaking the Mets’

NEW YORK -- When baseball players author moments that fans remember for generations, the feelings can be tough for them to explain. Pete Alonso said frequently last season that he did not have the words to describe how he felt upon making his big league debut, or breaking the Mets’ franchise home run record, or becoming the Major Leagues’ all-time rookie homer leader.

Others had more than enough words for him, including the Mets broadcasters who chronicled his every game. Earlier this year, Alonso went for a car ride with comedian Jim Breuer, who played a series of radio highlights from Alonso’s rookie season for a video segment that launched Friday on YouTube. Alonso had a chance to listen to the radio calls of his first career home run, of his 42nd homer for a new single-season franchise record and of his 53rd and final home run to pass previous rookie record-holder Aaron Judge.

“Last year was one of the greatest in history for baseball, for yourself, for the Mets, for just fans in general,” Breuer said. “You know what you did. But some of the excitement that you may not know about is a lot on the radio, Mets radio. To me, they’re some of the best broadcasters in the world.”

A big grin spread across the 25-year-old Alonso’s face as he listened to the calls from WCBS 880 broadcasters Howie Rose and Wayne Randazzo. For the Mets’ first baseman, that was a common expression during a rookie year that saw him hit .260 with 120 RBIs.

“The whole season, you looked like you were in the greatest theme park in history, and you just couldn’t believe you had tickets to be there,” Breuer said. “You enjoy moments.”

Appearing Thursday on MLB Network, Breuer recapped his car ride with the Mets’ young star.

“He was very down to earth, very grounded,” Breuer said. “I could not believe how humble, and the honest, good-spirited kid he is. He loves the game.”

Last month, Alonso posted a note on Twitter saying: “I catch myself every night watching 2019 Mets highlights. The amount of time watching them varies, but it’s a nightly routine at this point. Rewatching the crowd erupt and remembering those moments as I saw them never ceases to give me goose bumps.”

Alonso’s ride with Breuer gave him another opportunity to soak in those experiences, from his first home run to his last, while looking forward to what’s yet to come.

“To have that record, it’s crazy,” Alonso said. “But to be honest with you, I hope someone breaks it, because for me, I want someone to experience that.”