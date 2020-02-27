Home Run Derby 2020 is here with Alonso on cover

Pete Alonso’s final-round victory over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in last year’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby marked one of the most thrilling installments in the event’s history. And until the next Derby gets underway this July at Dodger Stadium, the closest way to replicate that thrill is to play the brand-new

Pete Alonso ’s final-round victory over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in last year’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby marked one of the most thrilling installments in the event’s history. And until the next Derby gets underway this July at Dodger Stadium, the closest way to replicate that thrill is to play the brand-new Home Run Derby 2020 mobile game.

Alonso will grace the cover of Home Run Derby 2020 as the game celebrates the storybook National League Rookie of the Year Award-winning season for the Majors’ reigning home run king. Home Run Derby 2020 features more ballparks and more sluggers to choose from for millions of mobile players around the globe. Players can customize the look and feel of their Derbies, too, with deep sets of home, away, alternate and retro uniforms at their fingertips. Maybe the best part? Home Run Derby’s Classic Tournaments, which offers players the chance to unlock legendary sluggers from the past, including Keith Hernandez, Andre Dawson and Jorge Posada.

• Watch Home Run Derby 2020 trailer here

Home Run Derby 2020 features one of the most authentic baseball experiences outside of going to a Major League diamond. Signature batting stances have been added to this year’s version, and the Rangers’ brand-new ballpark, Globe Life Field, is designed and ready to go. There are all sorts of gameplay options, including daily “series” objectives, bracket-style timed rounds and in-game multipliers on Arcade Mode that help players top their previous high scores.

Home Run Derby is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Download this year’s version here.