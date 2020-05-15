Top Draft prospect has a 'Little Big League' mom

Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top prep prospects in the upcoming 2020 MLB Draft. He's a lefty-hitting outfielder with a ton of athleticism, and has a chance to go in the top half of the first round thanks to a smooth swing and the ability to really go get

Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top prep prospects in the upcoming 2020 MLB Draft. He's a lefty-hitting outfielder with a ton of athleticism, and has a chance to go in the top half of the first round thanks to a smooth swing and the ability to really go get it in center field. His high school, Harvard-Westlake, has become a Major League factory in recent years, producing alumni from Jack Flaherty to Lucas Giolito.

Of course, while useful for building a baseball team, that Draft profile neglects to mention the most important thing about Crow-Armstrong: his mom, Ashley Crow, is the actress who played Billy Heywood's mom in the 1994 classic "Little Big League."

Sadly, she did not actually wind up with Lou Collins in the end. Crow is married to fellow actor Matthew John Armstrong, whom she met on the set of Heroes -- which explains the hyphen in Pete's last name.

Hopefully Crow's experience with a 12-year-old professional manager will help her and her son navigate the Draft process without any mid-game groundings: