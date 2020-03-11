Lambert getting tests on injured forearm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies and right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert are waiting on test results for a right forearm injury that forced him out of his appearance against the Reds on Tuesday. Lambert, 22, has a 6.14 spring ERA in four Cactus League games after Tuesday, when he was charged

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies and right-handed pitcher Peter Lambert are waiting on test results for a right forearm injury that forced him out of his appearance against the Reds on Tuesday.

Lambert, 22, has a 6.14 spring ERA in four Cactus League games after Tuesday, when he was charged with two runs in 1 1/3 innings. In his second inning, he gave up a Jose Garcia home run and an Alex Blandino single, and departed after forcing a Christian Colón groundout.

Lambert debuted last season and went 3-7 with a 7.25 ERA in 19 starts. Having seen his fastball lack finish, Lambert took coaches’ suggestions on delivery adjustments and felt good about them while competing for the fifth starter spot. But that’s on hold.

“He’s a little sore, but no news,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday, when the scheduled Rockies-White Sox game was canceled because of rain. “He’s going to see a doctor, get some scans.”

There are a few healthy right-handed competitors for that final slot in the rotation. Chi Chi González is coming off three scoreless innings against the Reds. Ubaldo Jiménez , a non-roster invitee, is scheduled to throw Friday against the Padres. Jeff Hoffman is coming off four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a Minor League game on Monday.

Not liking the predictions

Sports Illustrated predicted the Rockies will go 66-96, last in the National League West. Black enters the season with the expectation that the team will perform like the playoffs participants in 2017-18, and not like the 71-win team of '19.

“It upsets me,” Black said. “Makes me mad.”

He feels no need to use it as a rallying cry.

“In just my own personal opinion, you’ve got to learn to have thick skin in this profession -- player, coach, manager,” Black said. “It’s all part of it. You become conditioned to that.”

Up next

Righty Jon Gray is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches on Thursday against the Brewers in Phoenix at 2:05 p.m. MT, available live on MLB.TV. Closer Wade Davis , who has thrown 3 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk this spring, is also scheduled to appear.