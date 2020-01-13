Phils prospects Bohm, Howard get camp invites

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies added to their Spring Training mix Monday, when they announced 15 internal non-roster invitees to big league camp. Top prospects Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard head the list. They are the organization’s No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline. Neither is expected

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies added to their Spring Training mix Monday, when they announced 15 internal non-roster invitees to big league camp.

Top prospects Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard head the list. They are the organization’s No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline. Neither is expected to make the Opening Day roster, but both could make their debuts in 2020. Scott Kingery or Jean Segura will open the season at third base, but Bohm could push for a promotion there. Howard could push for a rotation job.

Other players on the Phillies’ Top 30 Prospects list invited to camp are outfielder Mickey Moniak (8), infielder Nick Maton (14), left-hander Damon Jones (20) and left-hander Kyle Dohy (24). Also invited to camp are right-handers Connor Brogdon, Ramon Rosso and Addison Russ; left-handers Tyler Gilbert and Zach Warren; first basemen Darick Hall and Austin Listi; infielder/outfielder Luke Williams and catcher Henri Lartigue.

Jones, Dohy, Brogdon, Gilbert and Russ are names to watch as the Phillies look for bullpen arms in 2020. The Phils are still looking for bullpen help, but anybody with big league experience will most likely be signed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to camp. Those pitchers are still hoping to sign Major League contracts. Regardless, the Phillies will need somebody to step up from their farm system this season. Perhaps they will find a breakout performer in this group of non-roster invitees.

The Phils have 21 non-roster invitees coming to camp. The others are catcher Christian Bethancourt; infielders Phil Gosselin, Josh Harrison and Ronald Torreyes; and outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur.

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook .