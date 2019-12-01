Driver leaves Phillies to join Cubs' staff (source)

PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Girardi’s coaching staff continues to change, even after hiring a new hitting coach and pitching coach. A source confirmed on Sunday that Craig Driver, who spent the past two seasons as the team’s receiving coach and bullpen catcher, has joined the Cubs’ coaching staff as its first

A source confirmed on Sunday that Craig Driver, who spent the past two seasons as the team’s receiving coach and bullpen catcher, has joined the Cubs’ coaching staff as its first base and catching coach. The Phillies’ front office and former manager Gabe Kapler said Driver’s work helped improve J.T. Realmuto’s pitch framing in 2019. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers first reported the Cubs hired Driver.

Girardi hired former Nationals assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon as his new hitting coach. He hired former Reds manager and longtime pitching coach Bryan Price as his new pitching coach. Former infield coach Bobby Dickerson left the organization to join the Padres, where he will be their bench coach. Juan Castro took Dickerson’s place.

It would not be a surprise to see Kapler, who is the new Giants manager, try to hire away at least one of his former coaches. Assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero seems like an obvious candidate. Kapler and Guerrero know each other from their time together with the Dodgers.

