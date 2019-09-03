Phils holiday sale & tree lighting with Rhys today

Phanta Claus is coming to town -- with his reindeer -- and he's bringing lots of fun and special guests for shoppers at the Phillies Holiday Sale & Tree Lighting today, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Citizens Bank Park. Highlights include holiday discounts and gifts exclusive to this day (including signed

Phanta Claus is coming to town -- with his reindeer -- and he's bringing lots of fun and special guests for shoppers at the Phillies Holiday Sale & Tree Lighting today, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Citizens Bank Park.

Highlights include holiday discounts and gifts exclusive to this day (including signed and game-used items and Phillies Holiday Packs), as well as Major League experiences, meet and greets, kids' activities, and much more. The fun-filled day culminates with a very special Phillies tree and ballpark lighting, featuring a grand entrance by Phanta Claus and Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins !

Phillies Holiday Sale & Tree Lighting Schedule of Events (check back for event updates)

Exclusive holiday deals and discounts at the New Era Phillies Team Store, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

at the New Era Phillies Team Store, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enjoy 25% off regularly priced items, and an additional 15% off clearance!

Spend $50 or more and get a free Cooperstown scarf. Spend $250 or more and receive a Bryce Harper framed double photo with a piece of game-used base.

Phillies Holiday Packs are available for gifts! Include tickets to the Home Opener on Thursday, April 2, as well as a Phillies Gift Card.

Holiday crafts, cookie decorating and activities presented by the Phillies Kids Clubs inside Pass and Stow - Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

inside Pass and Stow - Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. More Phillies Kids Clubs phun: Take holiday photos in front of the giant, inflatable snow globe - Third Base Plaza 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Third Base Plaza 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Take photos of Reindeer on the Main Concourse, Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

on the Main Concourse, Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holiday photos in the Phillies Clubhouse, on the field and in the dugouts ,10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (access areas via Sections 133/134)

,10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (access areas via Sections 133/134) Phillies Charities, Inc. Memorabilia Sale in the Diamond Club: Signed and game-used items available for gifts, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Signed and game-used items available for gifts, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Meet and greet with Phillies broadcasters Larry Andersen and Ben Davis, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Larry Andersen and Ben Davis, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Holiday photos with the Phillie Phanatic as Phanta Claus in the decorated Tour Room, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

in the decorated Tour Room, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Book signing with The Phillie Phanatic Children's Book Series illustrator Len Epstein , 1 - 2 p.m.

with The Phillie Phanatic Children's Book Series illustrator , 1 - 2 p.m. Meet and greet with Phillies broadcaster Kevin Frandsen, 2 - 3 p.m.

Kevin Frandsen, 2 - 3 p.m. SportsRadio 94WIP live broadcast featuring hosts Rob Charry and Rob Ellis in the New Era Team Store, 2 - 3:30 p.m. with a Rhys Hoskins live interview at 2:30 p.m.

in the New Era Team Store, 2 - 3:30 p.m. with a at 2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Rhys Hoskins in the Tour Group Meeting Room, 3 - 4 p.m.

in the Tour Group Meeting Room, 3 - 4 p.m. Phillies Ballpark & Tree Lighting, Third Base Plaza, 5 p.m. Join Phanta Claus and special guests -- including Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins -- for a very special tree and ballpark lighting! Emceeing the event will be Keith Jones and Erin Coleman, co-anchors of NBC10's 5 p.m. News.