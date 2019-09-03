Phils holiday sale & tree lighting with Rhys today
Highlights include holiday discounts and gifts exclusive to this day (including signed and game-used items and Phillies Holiday Packs), as well as Major League experiences, meet and greets, kids' activities, and much more. The fun-filled day culminates with a very special Phillies tree and ballpark lighting, featuring a grand entrance by Phanta Claus and Phillies first baseman
Phillies Holiday Sale & Tree Lighting Schedule of Events (check back for event updates)
- Exclusive holiday deals and discounts at the New Era Phillies Team Store, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Enjoy 25% off regularly priced items, and an additional 15% off clearance!
- Spend $50 or more and get a free Cooperstown scarf. Spend $250 or more and receive a Bryce Harper framed double photo with a piece of game-used base.
- Phillies Holiday Packs are available for gifts! Include tickets to the Home Opener on Thursday, April 2, as well as a Phillies Gift Card.
- Holiday crafts, cookie decorating and activities presented by the Phillies Kids Clubs inside Pass and Stow - Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- More Phillies Kids Clubs phun: Take holiday photos in front of the giant, inflatable snow globe - Third Base Plaza 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Take photos of Reindeer on the Main Concourse, Third Base Plaza, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Holiday photos in the Phillies Clubhouse, on the field and in the dugouts,10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (access areas via Sections 133/134)
- Phillies Charities, Inc. Memorabilia Sale in the Diamond Club: Signed and game-used items available for gifts, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Meet and greet with Phillies broadcasters Larry Andersen and Ben Davis, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Holiday photos with the Phillie Phanatic as Phanta Claus in the decorated Tour Room, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Book signing with The Phillie Phanatic Children's Book Series illustrator Len Epstein, 1 - 2 p.m.
- Meet and greet with Phillies broadcaster Kevin Frandsen, 2 - 3 p.m.
- SportsRadio 94WIP live broadcast featuring hosts Rob Charry and Rob Ellis in the New Era Team Store, 2 - 3:30 p.m. with a Rhys Hoskins live interview at 2:30 p.m.
- Meet and Greet with Rhys Hoskins in the Tour Group Meeting Room, 3 - 4 p.m.
- Phillies Ballpark & Tree Lighting, Third Base Plaza, 5 p.m. Join Phanta Claus and special guests -- including Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins -- for a very special tree and ballpark lighting! Emceeing the event will be Keith Jones and Erin Coleman, co-anchors of NBC10's 5 p.m. News.