Podcast: Reviewing the new Top 10 lists

Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline and Jordan Shusterman of Céspedes Family BBQ break down the Top 10 Prospects lists for four positions: second basemen, third basemen, shortstops and outfielders. While breaking down each list, the guys discuss Nick Solak's impressive MLB debut for the Rangers and the upside for Indians prospect Aaron Bracho. Next, they look at Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec and why he might be underrated. Finally, they dish on which prospects not on the Top 10 lists could make it next year.

