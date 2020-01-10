All-Star Bell, Bucs agree to terms (source) 

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates avoided arbitration with All-Star first baseman Josh Bell and right-handers Jameson Taillon, Michael Feliz, Chad Kuhl, Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline, according to a source, agreeing to terms on contracts for the 2020 season. The club has not confirmed. Friday

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates avoided arbitration with All-Star first baseman Josh Bell and right-handers Jameson Taillon , Michael Feliz , Chad Kuhl , Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline, according to a source, agreeing to terms on contracts for the 2020 season. The club has not confirmed.

Friday was the deadline for Major League clubs to exchange salary figures with their arbitration-eligible players, so the Pirates were busy negotiating with the agents of their eight players who are eligible for salary arbitration.

Pittsburgh settled for $4.8 million with Bell, $2.25 million with Taillon, $840,000 with Kuhl, $2.8 million with Musgrove and $2.825 million with Williams, a source told MLB.com. Feliz settled for $1.1 million, according to Robert Murray.

Bell experienced a breakout season in 2019, slashing .277/.367/.569 with 37 doubles, 37 homers and 116 RBIs in 143 games.

Taillon, Pittsburgh’s Opening Day starter last season, isn't expected to pitch in the Majors this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. The 28-year-old went 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings over seven starts last season.

Kuhl spent all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he hasn’t pitched in the Majors since the beginning of his age-25 season in 2018. Nonetheless, he accrued enough service time to enter the arbitration process before getting back on a big league mound this spring. Whether the 27-year-old right-hander does so as a starter or reliever remains to be seen, but all of his experience in the Majors is as a starter.

The team has not announced any news regarding its other arbitration-eligible players: second baseman Adam Frazier and reliever Keone Kela .