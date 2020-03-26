Notes: Bucs show support; KDKA to air classics

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates thought they’d find themselves in Florida on Thursday, getting ready to play the Rays at Tropicana Field on Opening Day. Instead, they found a way to give back in Pittsburgh. With the start of the regular season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pirates players

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates thought they’d find themselves in Florida on Thursday, getting ready to play the Rays at Tropicana Field on Opening Day. Instead, they found a way to give back in Pittsburgh.

With the start of the regular season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pirates players continued to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Led by player representative and coffee connoisseur Jameson Taillon , the Bucs all chipped in to purchase more than 100 bags of coffee from Pittsburgh-based Commonplace Coffee and distributed them to healthcare workers and first responders.

The coffee went to a Pittsburgh police station, a local fire station, UPMC Presbyterian hospital and the Greater PGH Restaurant and Service Workers Mutual Aid Group.

They delivered a variety of coffee, including the Lending Hearts Blend -- a special blend created by Taillon and Commonplace Coffee, with proceeds benefiting Lending Hearts, a local nonprofit organization that supports children and young adults living with cancer.

It was the second delivery sponsored by Pirates players to provide for both local businesses and hospital staff this week. On Monday, they ordered more than 400 pizzas and pasta for the staff at Allegheny General Hospital.

Seriously. Our guys are the best.



READ: https://t.co/8OkWOdGJHM pic.twitter.com/Q3BcDfYSsH — Pirates (@Pirates) March 23, 2020

Non-roster left-hander Derek Holland , who figures to be a part of the Pirates’ rotation whenever the season begins, also gave back in his community. According to the Dallas Police Association, Holland made a generous donation to the Assist the Officer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to police officers.

Thank you very much to @Dutch_Oven45 for your generous donation to ATO Dallas and your support of the men an women of @DallasPD. Your donation is appreciated and will be used to feed officers working the streets during this difficult time. @GLFOP pic.twitter.com/ViLkyMtMLr — Dallas Police Assoc FOP #716 (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) March 25, 2020

Opening Day strikeout

Like so many fans around the world, Trevor Williams was sad to miss out on a regularly scheduled Opening Day. As he tweeted, it was the only thing on his calendar on Thursday.

The Pirates' right-hander still managed to get some work in, however, taking to his backyard and pitching to his son, Isaac. Clearly, the competitive juices are still flowing even with baseball on hold.

#MLBOpeningDay at home. I’m on pace for 27 punch outs. pic.twitter.com/0UJOy94m8m — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 26, 2020

Pirates radio plan

Without regular-season games for the time being, the Pirates’ radio rights holder will re-air a handful of Pittsburgh classics over the next month.

KDKA-FM 93.7 The Fan got things going on Thursday by airing the broadcast of the Pirates’ famous triumph over the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1960 Fall Classic, when Bill Mazeroski became the first and only player in Major League history to hit a walk-off homer in World Series Game 7.

Other featured broadcasts include Game 5 of the 1990 National League Championship Series (Monday at 8 p.m. ET), the 2013 NL Wild Card Game (April 2 at 1 p.m.), Game 1 of the 1991 NLCS (April 8 at 8 p.m.), Game 4 of the 1991 NLCS (April 13 at 8 p.m.), Game 2 of the 1979 World Series (April 15 at 8 p.m.), Game 5 of the 1979 World Series (April 20 at 8 p.m.), Game 6 of the 1979 World Series (April 22 at 8 p.m.) and Game 7 of the 1979 World Series (April 27 at 8 p.m.).

What would you have tweeted on October 13, 1960 when Maz hit the greatest home run of all time?#OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/E78YgKIcjv — Pirates (@Pirates) March 26, 2020

