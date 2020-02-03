Pirates Spring Training FAQs, important dates

PITTSBURGH -- This Spring Training is going to be different for the Pirates. A new general manager, Ben Cherington, will be shaping the roster. A new manager, Derek Shelton, is in charge. A new bench coach, Don Kelly, will be running the daily camp activities. The only player tying this

PITTSBURGH -- This Spring Training is going to be different for the Pirates. A new general manager, Ben Cherington, will be shaping the roster. A new manager, Derek Shelton, is in charge. A new bench coach, Don Kelly, will be running the daily camp activities. The only player tying this team to Pittsburgh’s last postseason club in 2015 is right fielder Gregory Polanco.

Before heading south for the spring, let’s look at some of the basic elements of Pirates Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Monday, Feb. 10

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

Additions to the 40-man roster include relief prospect Blake Cederlind, lefty reliever Sam Howard, pitching prospect Cody Ponce, catcher Luke Maile, first-base prospect Will Craig, intriguing shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz, third-base prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes, utility man JT Riddle and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

The Pirates’ list of non-roster invitees is also full of new faces.

You’ll see more of the people you’ve mostly just read about, too, from Cherington and assistant GM Steve Sanders in the front office to Shelton, Kelly and other new coaches: pitching coach Oscar Marin, assistant hitting coach Mike Rabelo, first-base coach Tarrik Brock and coach Glenn Sherlock.

Top prospects to know

The Pirates’ top three prospects will be in big league camp: right-hander Mitch Keller, Hayes and Cruz. All three are ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list -- Keller at No. 39, Hayes at No. 41 and Cruz at No. 64.

Among the Pirates’ top 30 prospects, infielder/outfielder Kevin Kramer (No. 11), Craig (No. 12), outfielder Jared Oliva (No. 13), righty Luis Escobar (No. 16), outfielder Jason Martin (No. 18), starter JT Brubaker (No. 28) and Cederlind (No. 30) will all be in big league camp.

Where is the facility?

The Pirates are the rare team with two Spring Training locations in their spring home of Bradenton, Fla., south of St. Petersburg and just north of Sarasota.

Before games start, the club works out on the back fields of the Pirate City training complex, located at 1701 27th Street East in Bradenton. That is also where Minor League Spring Training takes place, so there’s plenty to be seen on the back fields even after the big club leaves.

When Grapefruit League games begin, the Pirates head about 3 1/2 miles west to LECOM Park, the ballpark formerly known as McKechnie Field, located at 1611 9th Street West in Bradenton.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, at Pirate City. Workout schedules are typically posted one day in advance.

First game

The Pirates will begin their Grapefruit League schedule of exhibition games on Saturday, Feb. 22. They will host the Twins at LECOM Park, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

First TV game

The Pirates’ home game against the Tigers on Sunday, Feb. 23, will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Overall, 14 of the Pirates’ spring games will be televised.

The full Spring Training broadcast schedule, including TV and radio broadcasts, can be found here.

One other notable game

Aren’t they all notable? OK, here’s one: Friday, March 13, the Pirates’ lone night game at LECOM Park this spring. They will play the Twins, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET. That’s late enough in the spring, 13 days before Opening Day, that the Bucs could be running out a more representative lineup.

That game will air on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and KDKA-AM.

Last Grapefruit League game

The Pirates will break camp on March 24, when they head north to Lakeland, Fla., to play the Tigers in their final Grapefruit League game. Pittsburgh will play Detroit at 12:35 p.m. ET, but the club won’t go far after that.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

Not this year.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

The Pirates will remain on Florida’s Gulf Coast even after Spring Training is over. Opening Day is Thursday, March 26, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The Rays will host Pittsburgh at 4:10 p.m. ET.

