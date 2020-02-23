Who will earn Pirates' final rotation spot(s)?

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pirates’ rotation competition began in earnest on Sunday, starting on a back field before moving to the main mound at LECOM Park. Right-hander Chad Kuhl pitched in a simulated game about two hours before lefties Derek Holland and Steven Brault took their turns in the Pirates’

Right-hander Chad Kuhl pitched in a simulated game about two hours before lefties Derek Holland and Steven Brault took their turns in the Pirates’ 8-4 loss to the Tigers. Holland gave up two runs on three hits, but struck out five, while Brault needed only eight pitches to record three weakly hit outs.

The Pirates haven’t committed to any roles in their rotation, but it’s safe to assume that Chris Archer, Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams are locked in as long as they’re healthy. Mitch Keller has made it clear that he needs to earn his spot, but Pittsburgh’s top prospect seems likely to land one based on his significant upside and top-of-the-rotation potential.

That leaves only one opening and plenty of candidates for it, and the top three all pitched on Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at each pitcher and his case for a starting spot.

Steven Brault

The pitch: A lefty who took steps forward last summer

Contract status: Pre-arbitration, one Minor League option remaining

The rundown: The 27-year-old settled into the Pirates’ rotation last summer, posting a 2.87 ERA while holding opponents to a .239 average and .666 OPS in 14 appearances from May 24-Sept. 1.

Sunday was a reminder of what Brault can do when he’s on his game -- early strikes and quick outs. It was part of the plan to throw only one inning, as he said he’s taking his build-up a little slower this year after missing a month last season due to a strained shoulder. After last year, Brault learned that it’s more important to be healthy all season than to be firing on all cylinders in late February.

If not starting, then what?: It’s hard to see Brault returning to Triple-A at this point, although he does have an option remaining. Perhaps he would move back to the bullpen in the swingman role he served in at times over the last three years.

He said it: “I’m approaching it from a little bit more of a mature standpoint in that I didn’t feel like I had to come to spring 100 percent ready. I could take some time to develop and get ready. In past years, I’ve come to Spring Training already throwing to live hitters, ready to go. … It’ll be an actual build throughout the spring instead of trying to maintain. I feel good about that.” -- Brault

Derek Holland

The pitch: An experienced, affable veteran with recent success in the rotation

Contract status: Minor League deal, reportedly for $1.25 million plus performance bonuses, with an opt-out at the end of Spring Training if he’s not on the Opening Day roster

The rundown: Holland made only two mistakes on Sunday, one that left the yard and another that Grayson Greiner hit to left for an RBI double. But Holland threw all of his pitches, kept the young Tigers off-balance and struck out five of the eight hitters he faced. He found success that way with the Giants two years ago, posting a 3.57 ERA and 2.1 WAR while working 171 1/3 innings.

The 33-year-old’s most valuable attributes for the Pirates, in the long run, might be his experience -- including World Series appearances in 2010 and '11 -- and his positive attitude. Already, Holland has encouraged his teammates to work hard but also enjoy themselves, the kind of environment manager Derek Shelton is trying to create.

“He’s the most tenured guy we have,” Shelton said. “I think he fits in with that mentality extremely well. That’s the way his personality is.”

If not starting, then what?: Holland spent most of last season in the bullpen, so it’s a transition he’s been willing to make, if necessary. One reason he signed with the Pirates, however, was the opportunity to win a starting job.

He said it: “I know I’m competing for a job, but I want to make sure I’ve got everything where it needs to be. If I make this team, I want to be prepared going into this season. That’s the good mindset to have.” -- Holland

Chad Kuhl

The pitch: Now healthy, with untapped potential to unlock

Contract status: $840,000, two Minor League options left

The rundown: Kuhl said he has graduated from Tommy John rehabilitation, but he might progress through Spring Training differently than other pitchers. He called his schedule a “personalized plan to get me ready to pitch this year and be healthy the entire year.”

Take Sunday, for example. Before the Pirates’ split-squad Grapefruit League games, Kuhl pitched in front of Shelton, his fellow starters, pitching coach Oscar Marin and a small group of support staff. He threw two 15-pitch innings while facing Guillermo Heredia, Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Erik González.

“I feel really good throwing,” Kuhl said. “Just the build-up, it may look a little different or we may have to make adjustments and see where we end up.”

If not starting, then what?: There’s been speculation that Kuhl could eventually move to the bullpen due to his power stuff and inconsistent performance in the rotation. That said, he’s been a starter his whole career, and nobody -- not even Pirates management -- has told him to think any differently.

“Somebody thought I was lying to them the other day,” Kuhl said, “but we’ve had no discussions other than, ‘Let’s get you back and get you back healthy and safely.’”

He said it: “Nothing’s ever guaranteed. Every Spring Training, you want to come in with that mindset. For me, nothing’s changed. Nothing’s ever been given to me or handed to me, so it’s not like I’m coming in here expecting to walk in here, throw a couple innings and join the rotation.” -- Kuhl