Yes, he has a windmill windup and sidearm eephus

Mitch Lively has pitched all over the world. He was drafted by the Rockies in 2007, toiled around the Minors for three different organizations until 2015, played in Venezuela, Mexico, Japan and now he's a member of the Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. And, well, he seems to be very much enjoying himself:

THE WINDMILL IS BACK! #CTBros' Mitch Lively is showing all his tricks to mess with hitters' timing. #CPBL



- Windmill ✅

- Fancy footwork ✅

- Sidearm eephus pitch ✅ pic.twitter.com/tyYQnaQI7p — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) February 26, 2020

That's a windmilling, 83-mph fastball followed by a possible balk (I really have no idea?) and then a side-armed 57-mph eephus. The hitter has no idea what's happening. The umpire looks like he needs to consult the rule book.

Lively developed the windmill windup in 2013, saying, "I try not to get too serious all the time. Break up the monotony of the game. I like to have fun.''

And if you're thinking to yourself, "Oh whatever. It's the preseason. He wouldn't do this in real game."

Oh, you'd be wrong.

Brothers SP Mitch Lively (@LivelyMitch) goes 5IP, 6H, 1R, 3K in CPBL debut, a no-decision but a Brothers win. The 6'4" 247ilb pitcher shows off his other-era windup and his PFP skills. pic.twitter.com/oR65eNYvLj — Josh Inglis (@inglis_josh4) March 29, 2018

He even has some extra-special deliveries for All-Star Games.

May Mitch Lively continue barnstorming the world of baseball with his wonderfully ridiculous windups until the end of time.