Inbox: Sorting out Indians' Opening Day roster
GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Indians made their first cuts on Monday, sending starters Triston McKenzie, Sam Hentges and Jean Carlos Mejía down to Minor League camp, and more will follow after Tuesday’s off-day. The club has just two weeks remaining to figure out who will fill the bullpen and how many outfielders it will carry. What do we know now? Let’s take a look in this week’s Inbox.
how many outfielders do we expect to carry, and is it likely Bauers makes the team because he can play in the infield too?— sean (@iLikeSeanDaily) March 8, 2020
Is a Bauers/Luplow platoon in the cards for left or right field?— Dave Patterson (@davpatterso) March 8, 2020
It looks like the Indians are giving Luplow an opportunity to be more than a platoon guy in 2020. If he seems to struggle against right-handers again, then it definitely could be on the table. But if not Bauers, another possibility would be Luplow platooning with Tyler Naquin (ACL) once he’s cleared to return to big league games.
Do you think Bradley Zimmer will be a starter in the OF opening day?— Justin (@JutArrajj10) March 8, 2020
Is Domingo Santana assured a spot on this team? He hasn’t looked very good this spring.— jeff krueger (@baldmeatman) March 8, 2020
His spring stats may not be jumping off the paper, but it seems like the Indians are leaning toward keeping him in the mix.
“If a guy’s got a couple hits in 20 at-bats, it’s easy to say he’s not done what you’re looking for,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But if you just make decisions on that, I think you could make some mistakes. You have to look at track record, do they still have their bat speed, things like that.”
Who will be our utility guy? Also, will Bobby Bradley make the opening day roster and stay on the team?— logan thompson (@lothompson12) March 8, 2020
We touched on it briefly in the first question. The Indians seem to be down to either Arroyo or Freeman for the utility spot. But because Freeman is so versatile, it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t carry him. Arroyo could be the backup at second and third, while Freeman mixes in anywhere in the infield and outfield, should they carry both guys.
Chances of Freeman making final cuts, and playing 2nd to start the season?— adam (@severelywhite) March 8, 2020
If we are making guesses as to whether the Indians would carry two utility guys or one infielder and one extra outfielder, the former may be the most likely case at this point. Both Arroyo and Freeman have looked solid this spring and while the Indians remain confident in the changes Bauers made to his swing over the offseason, it may take a little more time until he feels comfortable with bringing those adjustments into a game setting. Because of that, Arroyo and Freeman may benefit the team more to start the year, so Freeman’s chances may be just over 50 percent right now to break camp with the club. Will he be starting at second? No. That will be César Hernández.
So with Clase injured does it have any impact on Karinchak's chances of making the opening day roster? I know his control was an issue but he's looked good and that curvball is illegal in 5 states it's so nasty— Glen Longwell (@GlenLongwell89) March 8, 2020
Do you think Gose will get a chance to make the club, is his velocity worth the control issues to this team?— Stephen (@27ScubaSteve) March 8, 2020
Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.