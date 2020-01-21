R.B.I. Baseball 20 available for pre-order now

Want to hit home runs like Christian Yelich? Why not hit home runs as Christian Yelich? Now's your chance. You can pre-order your copy of R.B.I. Baseball 20 starting today. This year's edition of MLB's iconic video game -- with Yelich on the cover -- is coming in March. Here's

R.B.I. Baseball 20 will have brand-new batting, pitching and baserunning controls, including a new broadcast-style center-field camera angle. The players and ballparks look more authentic than ever before. So whether you're crushing bombs with Pete Alonso at Citi Field, or blowing fastballs by hitters with Walker Buehler at Dodger Stadium, it's going to look like the real deal.

Check out this first look at R.B.I. 20 gameplay:

There's also the new R.B.I. 20 soundtrack that you can preview on Spotify right now. And all your favorite game modes are back: Franchise, Exhibition, Online Multiplayer, and Home Run Derby.

Even more new features, gameplay trailers and the Canada cover athlete will be unveiled in the coming weeks. So stay tuned, and keep tabs on the latest updates at RBIGame.com or by following @RBIGame on Twitter and Instagram.

For now, get those pre-orders in. Fans who pre-order R.B.I. Baseball 20 from GameStop will get one of seven Squeezy Mates collectibles -- which include Yelich, Alonso and Buehler.

If you pre-order at Target, you can pick up an exclusive pack of Topps baseball cards with R.B.I. 20's seven featured players in the 2020 Topps Baseball Series 1 design.

R.B.I. Baseball 20 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for $29.99, and for iPhone and iPad and supported Android smartphones and tablets for $6.99. The specific launch dates for each platform will be announced when they're available.

Oh, and if you want to know what it's like to be an R.B.I. Baseball cover athlete? Don't miss the behind-the-scenes footage of Yelich's cover shoot.

"Being on the cover of R.B.I. Baseball 20 is pretty cool," Yelich says. "You never think you're gonna be on the cover of a video game. So I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about."