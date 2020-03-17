Available now: Play R.B.I. Baseball 20 today

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam and is coming soon on iOS and Android. This year's launch includes a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a bat signed by the R.B.I. Baseball 20 cover star, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Head to

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is now available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam and is coming soon on iOS and Android.

This year's launch includes a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a bat signed by the R.B.I. Baseball 20 cover star, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Head to mlb.com/Yelichbatsweeps for more details.

The seventh installment of R.B.I. Baseball includes the following features:

Franchise Mode: Make trades, sign free agents, call up rookies and build a winning team across multiple seasons.

Exhibition Mode: Take the field for a quick game to hone your skills.

Home Run Derby: Swing for the fences with any current player or an MLB legend.

Online Multiplayer: Face the world's best players and see how you stack up.

Better gameplay: Revamped batting, pitching, and baserunning mechanics, a brand new broadcast-style pitching camera, and improved player and ballpark animations give R.B.I. Baseball 20 a more authentic feel.