Blue Jays, Dolis have 1-year deal (reports)

TORONTO -- After making significant additions to the rotation this offseason, the Blue Jays have reportedly bolstered their bullpen with a one-year deal with a club option that will bring Rafael Dolis back to the Majors after four seasons in Japan. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by @thehanshintiger.

According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, Dolis will make $1 million plus incentives, and the club option for 2021 has a base of $1.5 million with bonuses.

The 32-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic began his professional career in the Cubs' organization. He spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with Chicago, posting a 5.48 ERA over 40 appearances and 44 1/3 innings, with more walks than strikeouts, last appearing in the Majors in 2013.

Dolis joined the Hanshin Tigers in 2016 and owns a 2.49 ERA over 208 appearances and 206 frames with 61 walks, 227 strikeouts and 96 saves over four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound righty joins a bullpen with spots seemingly only carved out for closer Ken Giles and last year’s long man in Sam Gaviglio. Japanese hurler Shun Yamaguchi would also find himself among the relief corps if he doesn’t win a starting spot during Spring Training.