Gallo, Santana in trio of arb-eligible Rangers

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers are scheduled on Friday to exchange salary figures with their three players who are eligible for arbitration.

There is a possibility Texas could reach an agreement with outfielders Joey Gallo and Danny Santana as well as reliever Rafael Montero before the noon CT deadline to exchange numbers.

“We are working hard to reach an agreement with all three players and, at this point, anticipate that will be the case,” Rangers assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said.

Negotiations could also continue after the salary numbers are exchanged on Friday. The Rangers have not been among the teams that cease negotiations once the figures are exchanged and have the player’s salary determined in a hearing.

That process -- known as “file and trial” -- has become a policy with other clubs in recent years. Texas has not had an actual arbitration hearing with a player since Lee Stevens in 2000. Most clubs are focused this week on getting their arbitration-eligible players signed before the exchange of numbers.

The Rangers shed two potential arbitration cases when they traded outfielders Nomar Mazara to the White Sox and Delino DeShields to the Indians earlier this winter. They added Nick Goody , a right-handed reliever who is arbitration-eligible, when he was claimed off waivers from the Indians. The Rangers have already settled his contract at $915,000 for this season.

Players who have three or more years, but fewer than six years of Major League service, become eligible for salary arbitration if they do not already have a contract for the coming season.

Clubs and players negotiate over appropriate salaries, primarily based on comparable players who have signed contracts in recent seasons. A player's salary can be reduced in arbitration -- with 20 percent being the maximum amount by which it can be cut.

If the team and player have not agreed on a salary by the noon deadline on Friday, they must exchange salary figures for the upcoming season. After the numbers are swapped, a hearing is scheduled in February.

If a one-year or multi-year settlement can not be reached by the hearing date, the case is brought before a panel of arbitrators. After listening to arguments from both sides, the panel selects either the salary figure of the player or the club (but not one in between) as the player's salary for the upcoming season.

The week prior to the exchange of arbitration figures is when many arbitration cases are avoided, either by agreeing to a one- or multi-year contract. Multi-year deals are often sought by both sides as a means to avoid arbitration for each season that is covered under the new contract.

Once a player becomes eligible for salary arbitration, he is eligible each offseason (assuming he is tendered a contract) until he reaches six years of Major League service. At that point, the player becomes eligible for free agency.

Reed joins Hooten Board

Rangers medical director Jamie Reed, a recognized expert in professional sports medicine, has joined the Board of Directors of the Taylor Hooton Foundation. The foundation is acknowledged as the leader in the advocacy against the use of appearance and performance enhancing substances by the youth of America.

Reed, the Rangers’ senior director, medical operations and sport science since 2014, served as the team’s head athletic trainer from '03-13.

“My passion the past 10 years has been protecting young athletes,” Reed said. “I have very much enjoyed sharing my experience in MLB with the parents and coaches of youth athletes and speak to the dangers of sports specialization and the benefits of proper conditioning, nutrition, and most importantly, keeping it fun for the kids. The Taylor Hooton Foundation has a very similar calling and I am thrilled to be closely associated with their group.”

Jones, Garcia sign Minor League deals

The Rangers signed left-handed pitcher James Jones and righty pitcher Luis García to Minor League contracts with invitations to Spring Training.

Jones, 31, spent each of the last four seasons in the Texas farm system and was coverted from the outfield to pitcher in 2017. He combined to go 2-1 with two saves, a 2.67 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over 45 appearances last season with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Nashville.

Jones also pitched in 25 games for Licey in the Dominican Winter League this past fall, posting a 1.50 ERA. After last season, he was selected as winner of the inaugural True Ranger Award, which highlights players who represent the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field.

García, who turns 33 on Jan. 30, went 2-1 with one save and a 4.35 ERA over 64 games, including two starts, for the Angels in 2019. Prior to that, he spent six seasons with the Phillies and has a career 4.17 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP.

Both players will go to camp with a chance to win a spot in the Rangers bullpen.

Rangers beat

• Right-hander Reed Garrett was officially released from his Minor League contract to sign with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Seibu Lions.

• Righty Jimmy Herget was assigned outright to Triple-A. He was acquired off waivers from the Reds on Dec. 2.