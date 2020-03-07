5 keys to the Rangers' bullpen in 2020
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers have a set starting rotation, but still have decisions to make in the bullpen. That’s standard operating procedure for Spring Training.
What’s clear is the Rangers need a better bullpen than what they had last season. Their relievers had a combined 4.66 ERA, fifth lowest in the American League. Their 1.44 WHIP was the fourth lowest as was their 1.50 home runs per nine innings.
Here are five keys to the Rangers' bullpen:
1) Leclerc keep emotions in check
“We talked a little bit last year about controlling his emotions,” veteran pitcher
2) Lefties must emerge
Rangers left-handed relievers combined for a 5.79 ERA last season and
Rodriguez’s 10-year career in the United States was going nowhere until he went to Japan and became a dominating reliever. Last year he had a 1.64 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings for the Chunichi Dragons. Rodríguez said he learned in Japan to be a pitcher rather than a thrower. Now he has to show it in the Major Leagues.
“Will it translate from Japan to here?” manager Chris Woodward said. “We believe so. We obviously did a lot of research on him to see if he was convinced he had solved all of his issues. Now we are seeing it.”
Martin made a successful transition to reliever last season after being a starter for most of his Minor League career. He works 94-95 mph with offspeed stuff to go with it. The Rangers are eager to see him after a year of experience and an offseason spent working out with Mike Minor.
3) Full seasons from Goody, Montero
The Rangers have a good track record of claiming pitchers off waivers and having them fill big roles in the bullpen. Darren O’Day and Shawn Tolleson are among their best success stories.
“Let’s hope we can keep that going,” said right-hander
Goody was excellent for the Indians in 2017 with a 2.80 ERA in 56 games. Opponents hit .198 off him and he had an 11.85 K/9. His fastball sits in the low 90’s, but he has a swing-and-miss slider. An elbow injury limited him to 12 games in 2018 and he split last season between Cleveland and Triple-A.
“My goal now is to do it for a full season,” Montero said.
4) Here come the kids
Right-hander
The Rangers keep saying both have long-term futures as starters, but both throw in the upper 90s with swing-and-miss breaking pitches. If they continue to pitch well in Spring Training, both are going to be tough to keep out of the bullpen.
Hard-throwing right-handers Demarcus Evans and Joe Barlow are rising stars in the system but are more midseason reinforcements rather than making the club out of Spring Training.
5) Which veterans make it?
Veteran right-handers Juan Nicasio, Luis Garcia, Jimmy Herget and Derek Law, and left-handers James Jones and Brian Flynn all remain in the mix. Then there are
Allen had a sore forearm early in camp before throwing a scoreless inning against the Cubs on Thursday. The Rangers want to see the dominating reliever who was the Indians' closer from 2013-17.
And Vólquez?
“He was 96 [mph] the other day,” Rangel said. “The stuff is legit.”
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006.