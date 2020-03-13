Amid delay, Rangers players weigh options

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers players are leaning toward returning to Texas while Spring Training is suspended by Major League Baseball as a result of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball, which has delayed Opening Day at least two weeks, announced on Friday that all Spring

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers players are leaning toward returning to Texas while Spring Training is suspended by Major League Baseball as a result of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball, which has delayed Opening Day at least two weeks, announced on Friday that all Spring Training camps have been suspended, effective immediately. Major League players were given the option of going home, remaining in their Spring Training cities or returning to their club’s home city.

• With season delayed, players free to leave camps

Rangers players met with general manager Jon Daniels, manager Chris Woodward, front office staff, coaches and the medical team on Friday. The players were going to continue to talk among themselves and give a final answer on their plans Saturday.

“Returning home to Texas is an option that is getting strong consideration,” Daniels said. “Once our players decide, we will coordinate staff and travel behind that. We are prepared if some go home, some go to Texas and some stay in Arizona. We’ll staff accordingly.”

Daniels said each player is being encouraged to make whatever decision is appropriate for his situation.

“We want everybody to do what is right for them,” Daniels said. “Clear priority is the health of our players and staff, their families and the public, as well. I couldn’t emphasize that more.

“We don’t want anybody to feel any pressure to make a decision and feel like they improve their chances of making the club or being in better standing with us. We really want the decisions to be made for what’s right for the individuals and all involved.”

Daniels said no players have been tested for the coronavirus nor have any met the criteria to be tested. He added no players are being monitored for symptoms.

The Rangers still want to stay ready for the resumption of Spring Training and the start of the regular season. The biggest baseball concern is keeping pitchers’ arms in shape after a month of bullpen sessions, live batting practice, simulated and Cactus League games.

“That is probably the thing I am most worried about is our pitching staff,” Woodward said. “We need to keep those guys throwing. We need to keep those guys somewhat built up. I don’t think it’s reasonable to have these guys throw 80 or 90 pitches every five days. But something along the lines of 40 to 50 pitches, simulate some game situations to keep them built up is really important.”

The Rangers’ starters were getting close to being Major League ready. Corey Kluber threw 5 1/3 innings and 89 pitches in a simulated game on Wednesday, and Lance Lynn had a similar workout on Monday. Mike Minor threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Tuesday.

“They just need to keep throwing,” Woodward said. “They are built up right now, but that could easily be wiped out if they don’t throw for four or five days.”

Daniels said there will be limited workouts available for players who stay in Arizona or return to Texas. The GM said Globe Life Field is not fully operational yet but should be in seven to 10 days if Rangers players want to work out there. Players may decide to stay in Arizona until they can comfortably move to Globe Life Field and take advantage of the facilities there. The Rangers also have their Youth Academy in West Dallas.

The club also has approximately 150 Minor League players housed in their new Rangers Village next to the Arizona complex. The Rangers are encouraging as many players as possible to return home, so they don’t have that many crowded into one facility.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.