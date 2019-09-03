The Top 10 Rangers games of the past decade

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers played many memorable games over the past decade. Some, but not all, came during the postseason. Others came at unexpected times during the regular season. Not all of them ended up with the Rangers winning, but were memorable for other reasons. Here are 10 that ranked

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers played many memorable games over the past decade. Some, but not all, came during the postseason. Others came at unexpected times during the regular season. Not all of them ended up with the Rangers winning, but were memorable for other reasons.

Here are 10 that ranked among the biggest games played by the Rangers during the decade.

1. The Rangers win the pennant

Date: Oct. 22, 2010

The Rangers wrapped up their first American League pennant with a 6-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series at Globe Life Park. Perhaps the most iconic moment in club history came when Neftalí Feliz struck out Alex Rodriguez for the final out.

2. Holland’s brilliant performance

Date: Oct. 23, 2011

The Rangers were down, 2-1, in the World Series and were coming off a 16-7 loss the night before when Derek Holland combined with Feliz on a two-hit shutout at Globe Life Park. In the sixth inning, with the sellout crowd chanting “Na-po-li! Na-po-li!” Mike Napoli hit a three-run home run and the Rangers went on to a 4-0 victory.

3. Hamels clinches division

Date: Oct. 4, 2015

The Rangers went into the final game of the season with a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West and needed a win over the Angels to avoid a playoff for the division title. Cole Hamels helped the Rangers clinch with a complete-game, 9-2 victory at Globe Life Park.

4. Beltre 3,000th hit

Date: July 30, 2017

Adrián Beltré became the 31st player in Major League history to reach the 3,000-hit mark when he doubled off Orioles left-hander Wade Miley at Globe Life Park. The Rangers lost the game, 10-6, but Beltre’s milestone came the same day and shortly after former Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

5. Molina’s unforgettable moment

Date: July 16, 2010

The Rangers have had nine players hit for the cycle, including twice by Beltre. But the most memorable time was when catcher Bengie Molina did so in an 8-4 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Molina, who had already hit a grand slam earlier in the game, was a triple shy of the cycle when he came to bat in the eighth. Molina was one of the slowest players ever, and nobody thought he could get a triple. But when his fly ball to deep center got away from outfielder Eric Patterson, Molina was on his way to third base for just the sixth and final triple of his career.

6. Darvish’s near perfection

Date: April 2, 2013

Yu Darvish took the mound for the second game of the season and retired the first 26 batters he faced against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. He needed one more out for a perfect game, but Marwin Gonzalez grounded a ball up the middle that went through Darvish’s legs into center field for a single. Michael Kirkman had to get the final out in the Rangers' 7-0 victory.

7) Cruz's walk-off grand slam

Date: Oct. 10, 2011

The Rangers were up, 1-0, in the ALCS when they faced the Tigers in Game 2 at Globe Life Park. They trailed 3-2 into the seventh when Nelson Cruz tied the game with a home run. Cruz then won it in the 11th with a walk-off grand slam off reliever Ryan Perry.

8. Lee stops Rays

Date: Oct. 12, 2010

The 2010 AL Division Series came down to Game 5 at Tropicana Field, after the Rangers won the first two games on the road and lost the next two at home. Cliff Lee finished off the Rays in Game 5 with a complete-game, 5-1 victory. Ian Kinsler helped clinch the win with a two-run home run in the ninth.

9. Globe Life Park finale

Date: Sept. 29, 2019

The Rangers closed out Globe Life Park with a 6-1 victory over the Yankees. A sellout crowd of 47,144 watched as Lance Lynn and José Leclerc combined on a three-hitter. After the game, home plate was dug up and transported to the new ballpark.

10. The Wild Wild Win

Date: July 30, 2013

This thriller came against the Angels at Globe Life Park. The Rangers led, 6-3, after four innings and were down, 11-7, heading into the bottom of the eighth. Geovany Soto made it a one-run game with a three-run home run in the eighth. Beltre tied it with a two-out RBI single in the ninth and Leonys Martin gave the Rangers a 14-11 win with a three-run home run in the 10th.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.