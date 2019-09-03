The Top 10 Rangers games of the past decade
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers played many memorable games over the past decade. Some, but not all, came during the postseason. Others came at unexpected times during the regular season. Not all of them ended up with the Rangers winning, but were memorable for other reasons.
Here are 10 that ranked among the biggest games played by the Rangers during the decade.
1. The Rangers win the pennant
Date: Oct. 22, 2010
The Rangers wrapped up their first American League pennant with a 6-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series at Globe Life Park. Perhaps the most iconic moment in club history came when
2. Holland’s brilliant performance
Date: Oct. 23, 2011
The Rangers were down, 2-1, in the World Series and were coming off a 16-7 loss the night before when
3. Hamels clinches division
Date: Oct. 4, 2015
The Rangers went into the final game of the season with a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West and needed a win over the Angels to avoid a playoff for the division title.
4. Beltre 3,000th hit
Date: July 30, 2017
5. Molina’s unforgettable moment
Date: July 16, 2010
The Rangers have had nine players hit for the cycle, including twice by Beltre. But the most memorable time was when catcher
6. Darvish’s near perfection
Date: April 2, 2013
7) Cruz's walk-off grand slam
Date: Oct. 10, 2011
The Rangers were up, 1-0, in the ALCS when they faced the Tigers in Game 2 at Globe Life Park. They trailed 3-2 into the seventh when
8. Lee stops Rays
Date: Oct. 12, 2010
The 2010 AL Division Series came down to Game 5 at Tropicana Field, after the Rangers won the first two games on the road and lost the next two at home.
9. Globe Life Park finale
Date: Sept. 29, 2019
The Rangers closed out Globe Life Park with a 6-1 victory over the Yankees. A sellout crowd of 47,144 watched as
10. The Wild Wild Win
Date: July 30, 2013
This thriller came against the Angels at Globe Life Park. The Rangers led, 6-3, after four innings and were down, 11-7, heading into the bottom of the eighth.
