Rays working on Renfroe-Pham trade (sources)

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are known for being unpredictable during the offseason, and that appears to be the case again as Tampa Bay is nearing a deal that would send outfielder Tommy Pham and two-way prospect Jake Cronenworth to San Diego in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and infield prospect Xavier Edwards , sources told MLB.com.

The deal was first reported by MLB Network Insider Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The addition of Cronenworth in the trade was reported by The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. It’s also possible that the framework of the deal includes San Diego sending a second prospect to the Rays, sources told MLB.com. The deal has not been finalized, but it’s expected to be completed Friday.

What would the Rays get in the deal?

For the Rays, the motivation behind the deal is to get a Major League outfielder that provides power from the right side of the plate, while also gaining another talented infield prospect in Edwards.

Renfroe is under team control for four more seasons, compared to the two years of control the Rays had with Pham. Renfroe, who will be 28 years old by Opening Day, is projected to make $3.4 million in 2020, according to MLB Trade Rumors, while Pham is projected to make $8.6 million.

Renfroe’s ability to hit for power is a tool that has impressed the Rays for quite some time. He hit 33 home runs in ‘19 and had an average exit velocity of 89.9 mph, which ranks in the 67th percentile. Renfroe, however, struggles to put the ball in play consistently, striking out a career-high 154 times last season.

The Rays would also get an above-average defender in Renfroe. The outfielder had 6 Outs Above Average in ‘19, which ranked 24th in the Majors among outfielders. His outfield jump percentage also ranked in the 58th percentile.

As for Edwards, the Rays are high on the young infield prospect and his inclusion in the deal is a big reason why Tampa Bay is willing to trade Pham to San Diego. Edwards is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the loaded San Diego system, according to MLB Pipeline, and his speed is a big reason why. The 20-year-old infielder is a switch-hitter who batted .322 with 34 stolen bases in 123 games last season between Class A Fort Wayne and Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore.

Edwards is still a couple of seasons away from making an impact at the Major League level, but multiple scouts project him to be an everyday second baseman who should hit atop the lineup.

What are the Rays giving up in the deal?

Since acquiring him from St. Louis on July 31, 2018, Pham has been nothing short of remarkable for the Rays. His focused and driven personality have blended in nicely with the Rays’ youthful clubhouse, and Pham established himself as a leader in a short amount of time.

In his 1 1/2 seasons in Tampa Bay, the Rays are 114-75 with Pham in the starting lineup. This season, Pham became the first Rays player to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season since B.J. Upton accomplished the feat several times.

Pham also gave the Rays a strong right-handed-hitting presence at the top of the lineup. His .369 OBP was the highest on the team and Pham was just one of three players on the roster who was able to avoid a single stint on the injured list.

The 31-year-old outfielder has hit .284 with 65 homers and 65 stolen bases over the last three seasons. He is one of just five players -- along with Francisco Lindor, Christian Yelich, José Ramírez and Mookie Betts -- to rack up at least 60 homers and 60 steals since the start of 2017.

Cronenworth, 25, is an interesting prospect that saw success on the mound and at the plate for Triple-A Durham in ‘19. The Rays’ No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline slashed .334/.429/.520 with Durham and hit a career-high 10 home runs. Cronenworth also experimented on the mound, possessing a 95 mph four-seam fastball, and pitched 7 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, mainly as the team’s opener. His performance was good enough to earn Cronenworth Team MVP in Triple-A.

What’s next?

If the deal gets finalized, which is expected, it won’t necessarily change what the Rays do over the next couple of weeks. Tampa Bay will continue to solidify its outfield depth, which would now include Renfroe. Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows and Renfroe would be the projected starters in the outfield, but with Guillermo Heredia and Avisaíl García testing the free-agent market, the Rays will still look to add at the position.

However, adding a player that can duplicate some of Pham’s on-base production could be a point of emphasis for the Rays heading into next week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.