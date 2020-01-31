Boston to interview Urueta for manager (source)

More than two weeks into their managerial vacancy, the Red Sox are interviewing D-backs bench coach Luis Urueta for the role, a source confirmed to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The position has been open since the team parted ways with Alex Cora on Jan. 14 after he was named in Major

More than two weeks into their managerial vacancy, the Red Sox are interviewing D-backs bench coach Luis Urueta for the role, a source confirmed to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The position has been open since the team parted ways with Alex Cora on Jan. 14 after he was named in Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing allegations.

Urueta, 39, works on Arizona’s staff with manager Torey Lovullo, who spent four seasons as the Red Sox’s bench coach. Urueta has two years of experience on the D-backs' Major League staff and 18 in the organization. His previous roles include D-backs field coordinator (2017), Short-Season field coordinator (2008-12, ‘16) and Triple-A Reno coach (‘15).

Urueta has a lengthy resume in offseason competition, including general manager, interim manager and bench coach for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League, manager of Team Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and manager of Leones de Monteria in the Colombian Winter League.

A first baseman and outfielder, Urueta became the D-backs’ first Colombian player when he signed in 1998. He spent four seasons in Arizona’s Minor League system and was a member of St. Louis’ organization in 2003. Urueta went on to compete in the Italian Baseball League.

The Red Sox have kept their managerial search quiet during the process. The Astros and Mets, the other teams affected by the report, have hired new managers in Dusty Baker and Luis Rojas, respectively.

