How Boston replaces Betts, Price to define 2020
BOSTON -- Mookie Betts will be thousands of miles away in Arizona when the Red Sox open Spring Training next week without their erstwhile superstar. However, it’s unlikely a day will go by in Fort Myers, Fla., without Betts being a topic of conversation. The Red Sox are going to
BOSTON --
However, it’s unlikely a day will go by in Fort Myers, Fla., without Betts being a topic of conversation. The Red Sox are going to be asked about him every day from not only their own sizable media contingent, but also the flood of national reporters who will stop by.
The line of questioning will go something like this: How can you win without Mookie?
The scrutiny will be fair, because that’s how valuable Betts was in the team’s lineup for the last five years. So it will be up to the Red Sox to answer the challenge.
The Nationals proved last year without Bryce Harper that you can win a World Series a season after losing your signature player. For Boston to stay in contention -- let alone make a deep postseason run like Washington -- many things will have to go right.
It starts with ace
Boston’s quickest path back to contention is for Sale to reclaim the type of dominance that he made commonplace from 2012-19. Nobody is more competitive than Sale, and the 30-year-old will have a chip on his shoulder bigger than the Green Monster.
But Sale can’t do it alone. In case you missed it, the Sox also dealt David Price to the Dodgers in that Betts blockbuster.
The Red Sox need solid starting pitching from the rest of the rotation -- something only
Together, Sale, E-Rod and Eovaldi have the makings of a solid top three. But will Boston’s mystery manager -- they still haven’t named a successor for Alex Cora -- have enough depth in the rotation after the big three?
The hope is that lefty
And who will be the fifth starter? At this point, that’s anyone’s guess. The Red Sox don’t have much starting depth in their upper Minors and no obvious candidate on the existing roster to claim the No. 5 spot. The most realistic options are that: a) chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acquires a starter with some of the club’s newfound financial capital or b) the Sox deploy an opener in the fifth spot.
No matter how it evolves, the Red Sox will need a big improvement from their pitching staff, which underachieved in ’19.
Though the offense obviously loses a huge piece in Betts, the Red Sox might have enough quality hitters to overcome it. Shortstop
While the production of those three players is close to a given, what the Red Sox need badly is for
Clearly, the Yankees are better than the Red Sox on paper. The same might be true of the Rays.
But the big story for the 2020 Red Sox will be if they can exceed expectations without one of the most dynamic players in franchise history.
Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.