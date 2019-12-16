Is this the next pitcher to be traded?

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest rumors involving the Red Sox right here.

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest rumors involving the Red Sox right here.

Following Kluber trade, is Price the next pitcher to be dealt?

Dec. 16: Sunday saw two more pitchers find new homes, as Madison Bumgarner agreed to a deal (five years, $85 million, per sources) with the D-backs and Corey Kluber was traded from the Indians to the Rangers. With so many teams still in need of starting pitching, it's possible the Red Sox's path to a David Price trade just became a bit clearer.

"If the Red Sox are actively trying to trade starter David Price, as has been widely reported, it's likely they've been slowed by teams' desire to pursue free agents first. Perhaps the Kluber deal now opens the floodgates for more trades of starting pitching," writes Jen McCaffrey in a story for The Athletic (subscription required).

The problem for Boston, as McCaffrey points out, is that Cleveland's underwhelming return in the Kluber deal -- reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields -- offers a reference point for what the Sox can expect to get back for Price.

Kluber, 33, is owed $17.5 million in 2020, and his $18 million team option for '21 will become guaranteed if he throws at least 160 innings next season and is not on the injured list at the end of the year. At most, Kluber will make $35.5 million over the next two seasons.

Price, meanwhile, is owed $96 million through 2022. To move the 34-year-old, the Red Sox will likely need to eat a sizable portion of his deal and accept a trade package similar to -- and perhaps less than -- what the Tribe got for Kluber.

But if getting below the $208 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold is the franchise's ultimate goal heading into 2020, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have no choice but to take whatever he can get for the left-hander.

At least these five clubs are eyeing Price

Dec. 13: The Red Sox continue to explore ways to trim the payroll and get below the $208 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold in 2020. While a Mookie Betts trade remains a long shot, a David Price deal might be gaining some traction.

At least five teams have been in contact with Boston regarding Price, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Padres, Cardinals, White Sox and Reds are in play, while the Angels also have been in contact with the Red Sox, according to sources.

The 34-year-old lefty has three seasons left on his deal and his contract's average annual value of $31 million, while still lofty, now fits more in line with the top of the market for free-agent starters with the ability to pitch at or near the front of a rotation after Gerrit Cole ($36 million AAV) and Stephen Strasburg ($35 million) inked their pacts this week.

"This market is only helping the Red Sox," an MLB executive said. "All of a sudden, Price's deal doesn't look so crazy."

That doesn't necessarily mean it will be easy to move Price, especially since he's now past his peak and coming off a wrist injury that cost him most of the second half of 2019. But if the Red Sox are open to paying down a portion of the $96 million he's owed through 2022, Price could be a fit for teams looking to add a pitcher who still was productive (3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10.3 K/9) over the first half.

All of which might help explain why new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is "projecting an air of confidence" about the potential of trading Price, according to Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required).