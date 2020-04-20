Relish big '19 Reds wins on Fox Sports Ohio

CINCINNATI -- While fans continue their wait for 2020 Reds games to start, Fox Sports Ohio announced Monday its plans for the re-airing of some more games from 2019. Here is the schedule, with each game set to start at 12 p.m. ET: Tuesday: Reds vs. Giants from May 6

Here is the schedule, with each game set to start at 12 p.m. ET:

Tuesday: Reds vs. Giants from May 6

The game had an odd start because it was delayed 18 minutes by a swarm of bees, transforming into a viral moment when Derek Dietrich made like a bee wrangler. But the 12-4 victory over San Francisco was keyed by two home runs from rookie Nick Senzel.

Friday: Reds at Giants from May 10

In a 7-0 win at Oracle Park, the Reds got 11 strikeouts over six innings from ace Luis Castillo . Senzel opened the scoring with a second-inning two-run triple off the wall in center field.

Saturday: Reds at Giants from May 11

Reliever David Hernandez came up big as he struck out five of his six batters. Overall, the Reds' bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, with just one hit allowed during a 5-4 victory. Eugenio Suárez hit the game-tying home run and later hit a double and scored the go-ahead run.

And from April 26-28 starting each day at 8 p.m., the network will air each of the three games that the Reds won in the series sweep over the Astros from June 17-19.

Each Monday at 6 p.m. Fox Sports Ohio also airs a fresh episode of Reds Access: Home Edition.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.