Relish big '19 Reds wins on Fox Sports Ohio
CINCINNATI -- While fans continue their wait for 2020 Reds games to start, Fox Sports Ohio announced Monday its plans for the re-airing of some more games from 2019.
Here is the schedule, with each game set to start at 12 p.m. ET:
Tuesday: Reds vs. Giants from May 6
The game had an odd start because it was delayed 18 minutes by a swarm of bees, transforming into a viral moment when
Friday: Reds at Giants from May 10
In a 7-0 win at Oracle Park, the Reds got 11 strikeouts over six innings from ace
Saturday: Reds at Giants from May 11
Reliever
And from April 26-28 starting each day at 8 p.m., the network will air each of the three games that the Reds won in the series sweep over the Astros from June 17-19.
Each Monday at 6 p.m. Fox Sports Ohio also airs a fresh episode of Reds Access: Home Edition.
