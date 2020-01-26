Reds leading charge for Castellanos (source)

The Reds have emerged as the frontrunner to sign free-agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, one source said Sunday, and there are indications the sides have made progress over the past several days. While Cincinnati is now the favorite to sign Castellanos, the Giants also have negotiated with the 27-year-old in recent

Castellanos began his professional career as an infielder but played right field over the past three seasons with the Tigers and Cubs. He would likely continue playing the outfield in Cincinnati if he finalizes an agreement with the Reds.

For the moment, Cincinnati’s current outfield projection includes Nick Senzel in center field, with free-agent addition Shogo Akiyama, Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and perhaps Phillip Ervin available for the other spots. Aquino posted a 1.158 OPS during a remarkable August with the Reds last season, before slumping to a .619 OPS from Sept. 1 onward.

Castellanos ended the season on the opposite trajectory, finishing 2019 with an extraordinary two-month stretch for the Cubs. He produced a 1.002 OPS with 16 home runs in 51 games for Chicago following a Trade Deadline move from Detroit.

Now, the Cubs face a genuine possibility that Castellanos will join the division-rival Reds, who already upgraded their offense this winter with the signings of Akiyama and veteran infielder Mike Moustakas.

Jon Paul Morosi is a reporter for MLB.com and MLB Network.