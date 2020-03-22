Buehrle's perfecto, Cubs, Big Unit on Network 

Get ready to relive some of the most legendary performances, moments and games in Major League history this week on MLB Network. Fans can get their baseball fix throughout the week, with MLB Network set to air everything from perfect games to Opening Day classics to iconic World Series highlights.

Here's a breakdown of MLB Network's program schedule through Sunday.

MONDAY

Buehrle’s perfect game at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

MLB Network will celebrate White Sox legend Mark Buehrle 's 41st birthday by re-airing his July 23, 2009, perfect game throughout the day. Two years after tossing a no-hitter against the Rangers, Buehrle upped the ante with a perfect game against the Rays. This classic is worth watching not only because of the historic performance by the Chicago southpaw, but also because it features one of the greatest catches in Major League history. After Buehrle had retired the first 24 batters, Gabe Kapler (Tampa Bay's right fielder at the time) opened the ninth with a deep drive to left-center field, only to have White Sox center fielder Dewayne Wise -- who had entered the game just moments earlier as a defensive replacement -- scale the wall and rob Kapler of a home run to preserve the perfect game.

“Hawk: The Colorful Life of Ken Harrelson” at 3 p.m. ET

The first airing of Buehrle's perfect game will be followed by MLB Network's documentary profiling the legendary Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. After a nine-year playing career that included a 1968 All-Star selection as a member of the Red Sox, Harrelson transitioned to the broadcasting booth. He spent the majority of his broadcasting career with the White Sox, including an earlier stint from '82-85 before returning to Chicago in '90, where he remained until his retirement following the 2018 season. Harrelson was named the 2020 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

TUESDAY

2016 Cubs Celebration -- Game 5 of 2016 World Series at 1 p.m. ET, Game 6 at 3 p.m. ET, and Game 7 at 5 p.m. ET; and "Joy in Wrigleyville" at 7 p.m. ET

MLB Network will shift its focus to the North Side of Chicago on Tuesday, when fans can relive the Cubs' historic World Series run from 2016. The marathon begins with Game 5, the first of three consecutive victories that helped Chicago overcome its 3-1 Series deficit against the Indians. The extra-innings Game 7 classic will air at 5 p.m. ET, followed immediately by "Joy in Wrigleyville," an MLB Network documentary that highlights the Cubs' World Series run from the fans' perspective.

WEDNESDAY

Randy Johnson's 20-strikeout game at 1 p.m. ET, Johnson's perfect game at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET, and "Randy Johnson, The Big Picture" at 7 p.m. ET

One of the most exciting and dominant pitchers of all-time will take center stage on Wednesday, when MLB Network plays back the two most remarkable performances of Randy Johnson 's sensational career. First, fans can watch every strikeout from Johnson's 20-K game on May 8, 2001, against the Reds. Johnson became just the third pitcher at the time, along with Roger Clemens (twice) and Kerry Wood, to record 20 strikeouts while pitching no more than nine innings (Max Scherzer later joined the club in '16).

Johnson etched his name into the record book yet again in 2004, when he tossed a perfect game against the Braves -- despite recording "only" 13 strikeouts. Johnson's perfect game came nearly 14 years after the Hall of Famer had tossed a no-hitter as a member of the Mariners in 1990. Between the two airings of his perfect game, fans can watch the documentary "Randy Johnson, The Big Picture," which not only details his illustrious 22-year career, but also captures Johnson's personality off the field.

THURSDAY

Opening Day classics -- pregame show at 12:30 p.m. ET; Yankees vs Indians (1996) at 1 p.m. ET

Though fans will certainly be missing the originally scheduled 2020 Opening Day programming, MLB Network will help fans relive some of the best moments from past season openers. The action begins with a half-hour pregame show followed by a star-studded 1996 matchup between the Yankees and Indians. While the Yankees lineup featured the likes of Wade Boggs, Paul O'Neill, Tino Martinez and Bernie Williams, it was their No. 9 hitter who stole the show. Playing on his first Opening Day, Derek Jeter clubbed his first career home run in New York's 7-1 victory. The game also featured David Cone facing a Cleveland lineup that included Kenny Lofton, Albert Belle, Eddie Murray, Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez, among others.

Giants vs. Dodgers (2013) at 4 p.m. ET

Next up is Clayton Kershaw 's historic performance in the Dodgers' 2013 season opener against the rival Giants. Though Kershaw was cruising through eight scoreless innings, he stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning with the game knotted at zero -- until he delivered his first and only career home run. Kershaw returned to the mound in the ninth to complete the shutout, becoming just the second pitcher in big league history, along with Bob Lemon in 1953, to toss a shutout and hit a homer on Opening Day.

Giants vs. D-backs (2017) at 7 p.m. ET Madison Bumgarner turned in a notable Opening Day performance of his own four years later, though it was ultimately erased by an Arizona walk-off victory. Prior to the D-backs staging multiple rallies against the Giants' bullpen, however, Bumgarner hit not one, but two home runs in the season opener, including one off Zack Greinke. Bumgarner also struck out 11 batters over seven innings, but the D-backs scored a pair of runs in the ninth, capped off by a Chris Owings walk-off single.

Padres vs. Rockies (2005) at 10 p.m. ET

After watching Kershaw and Bumgarner do their thing on the mound (and at the plate), it will be all about offense in the 2005 opener between the Padres and Rockies. The two clubs combined for 22 runs on 30 hits, including eight homers, in an Opening Day slugfest. The Rockies jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning, only to have San Diego rally for a 10-8 lead entering the ninth. Colorado put up another four-spot in the final inning, highlighted by Clint Barmes' walk-off two-run homer to give the Rockies a 12-10 victory.

Mets vs. Cubs (1994) at 1 a.m. ET

The Opening Day marathon will conclude with the Cubs' 1994 season opener against the Mets -- or "The Tuffy Rhodes Game." Entering that day, Rhodes had hit just five career homers while appearing in 107 big league games over parts of four seasons with the Astros and Cubs. Yet on this day, with former Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden on the mound, Rhodes went deep in each of his first three at-bats, all against Gooden. Rhodes, who would hit just five more home runs after that day, remains one of just four players all-time -- and the only National Leaguer -- with three homers on Opening Day.

FRIDAY

“MLB’s 20 Greatest Games" at 2:30 p.m. ET, 2003 ALCS Game 7 at 4 p.m. ET, and "Bull Durham" at 8 p.m. ET

Friday's coverage includes the No. 6 game on "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" list -- Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championsip Series between the Yankees and Red Sox. That MLB Network special will be followed by full coverage of that game, a winner-take-all classic that ends (spoiler alert) with Aaron Boone's legendary 11th-inning walk-off homer. Following the on-field postseason drama, MLB Network will air the Oscar-nominated baseball classic "Bull Durham," which was recently crowned the best baseball movie of all-time by MLB.com.

SATURDAY

Celebrating the 1986 postseason -- "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" at 10 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET

Fans can relive the excitement of the 1986 postseason with nearly all-day coverage of the thrilling action. Three of the top top eight games in MLB Network's series of "MLB’s 20 Greatest Games" took place during the '86 postseason -- and all three will be featured throughout the day. Coverage begins with a look at Game 5 of the '86 ALCS in which Dave Henderson helped the Red Sox rally to an 11-inning win over the Angels, setting the stage for three straight Boston victories and a trip to the World Series. The "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" series will continue at 11:30 a.m. ET with a look at No. 5 on the list -- the Mets' 16-inning, NL pennant-clinching victory in Game 6 of the '86 NLCS.

"Postseason to Remember: 1986 LCS's" at 1 p.m. ET; "Postseason to Remember: 1986" at 2 p.m. ET; 1986 NLCS Game 5 at 4 p.m. ET; "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" -- 1986 World Series Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET; and "Baseball's Seasons: 1986" at 10 p.m. ET

Next is a pair of specials focused on the 1986 postseason, the first of which will focus solely on the pair of legendary LCS matchups. Fans can then watch full coverage of the Mets' 2-1 victory over the Astros in Game 5 of the NLCS. Afterward, "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" will resume with No. 3 -- the infamous Bill Buckner game. The show will recapture Buckner's historic error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, which helped the Mets rally past the Red Sox to force a decisive Game 7.

SUNDAY

2009 AL Central tiebreaker: Twins vs. Tigers at 1 p.m. ET; "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" -- AL Central tiebreaker at 5:30 p.m. ET

Though the winner-take-all Wild Card Game wasn't introduced until 2012, fans were still treated to an occasional one-game winner-take-all showdown thanks to division tiebreakers. That was the case in '09, when the Twins and Tigers finished their original 162-game schedules with identical 86-76 records, setting up a 163rd game to determine the division champion, which airs in its entirety at 1 p.m. ET. As it turns out, nine innings in game No. 163 weren't enough either. The Tigers then took a one-run lead in the top of the 10th, only to have the Twins negate the run in the bottom-half before winning on a walk-off single in the 12th.

"Baseball's Seasons: 1988" at 6:30 p.m. ET; "Only in Hollywood" at 7:30 p.m. ET; and "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" -- Kirk Gibson's World Series homer at 8:30 p.m. ET

Later that day, the focus will shift to the Dodgers' 1988 World Series run. Following a recap of the '88 season at 6:30 p.m. ET, the MLB Network documentary "Only in Hollywood" will retell the compelling story behind Los Angeles' improbable title run, featuring interviews with Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, former Dodgers stars Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser, and Hall of Fame broadcasters Vin Scully and Bob Costas, among others. The coverage will conclude with the episode of "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" that features Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, which of course ended with Gibson's iconic walk-off home run.