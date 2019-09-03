Rich Hill named recipient of '19 Conigliaro Award

BOSTON -- Rich Hill's extensive history of overcoming adversity has landed him a distinguished honor. The free-agent lefty has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award. The award has been given out every year since 1990 to a Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the

BOSTON -- Rich Hill 's extensive history of overcoming adversity has landed him a distinguished honor. The free-agent lefty has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award.

The award has been given out every year since 1990 to a Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.

While many players would study up on Conigliaro's legacy after winning this award, Hill -- a native of Milton, Mass., who had two stints with the Red Sox, the latter of which helped resurrect his career -- is well-versed on it.

“I’m really humbled and honored by this award and honestly a little thrown by it,” Hill said. “Having grown up here, I am very familiar with Tony C.’s story, so this means a lot to me and my family.”

Hill, who maintains an offseason home in the Boston area, will accept his award at the annual Boston Baseball Writers Dinner on Jan. 16.

Conigliaro was another Bostonian who lived out his dream of playing for the Red Sox. However, Conigliaro’s career was shortened due to the after-effects of getting beaned during the 1967 “Impossible Dream” pennant race. Conigliaro, who had a heart attack in 1982, died at the age of 45 in 1990.

As for the 39-year-old Hill, he has stared career mortality in the face several times and has always found a way to come back.

In 2015, Hill was released from his Minor League contract by the Nationals. At that point, Hill decided he wanted to go back to being a starter -- the role he had been in before several arm injuries derailed him.

Hill worked out at his former high school in Milton and was signed by the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League. Later that summer, the Red Sox brought Hill back on a Minor League deal and he re-emerged as a September callup. In fact, Hill dominated, going 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in four starts.

After spending the first half of the 2016 season with the Athletics, Hill pitched some of the best baseball of his career for the Dodgers, helping him earn a three-year extension worth nearly $50 million. Over the past three-and-a-half years with Los Angeles, Hill went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA over 69 appearances, including 68 starts.

In 2019, Hill was held to 13 starts as he dealt with left knee and forearm woes.

And he again finds himself on the comeback trail after undergoing primary and revision surgery on his left elbow in October. Hill hopes to make it back by June.

The Red Sox are one of the teams that could have interest in signing Hill.

Hill and his wife, Caitlin, faced significant adversity off the field as well, when his son died Brooks died in 2014 just a few months after being born.

In 2019, Rich and Caitlin donated $575,000 in their late son’s name for a new campaign called Field Of Genes to help prevent tragedies like the one that happened to Brooks.

Voting for the Tony Conigliaro Award was conducted by an 18-person committee headed by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and comprised of media members, MLB executives, Red Sox officials, fan representatives and Conigliaro’s brothers, Richie and Billy.

