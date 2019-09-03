Orioles agree to terms with LHP Bleier

The Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Richard Bleier to avoid arbitration, the team announced Monday. While Baltimore didn't reveal the terms of the deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that Bleier will earn $915,000 next season. The 32-year-old made 53 appearances (one start) for the

The Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with left-hander Richard Bleier to avoid arbitration, the team announced Monday. While Baltimore didn't reveal the terms of the deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that Bleier will earn $915,000 next season.

The 32-year-old made 53 appearances (one start) for the Orioles in 2019, posting a 5.37 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and collecting four saves. He had a 1.97 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP over 111 games from 2016-18.

Bleier has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining after 2020, and he is eligible for free agency following the '22 campaign.