Martin and Velazquez battle for O’s utility spot

BRADENTON, Fla. -- To head north with the Orioles as a utility player this March, you will need to have stood out given all the versatile types currently crowded into the Orioles’ clubhouse. A week or so into spring games, several are standing out. The latest example came Friday, when

BRADENTON, Fla. -- To head north with the Orioles as a utility player this March, you will need to have stood out given all the versatile types currently crowded into the Orioles’ clubhouse. A week or so into spring games, several are standing out.

The latest example came Friday, when Richie Martin and Andrew Velazquez paced Baltimore’s 11-4 win over the Pirates from the bottom of the order. Starting at shortstop, Martin doubled, tripled and drove in four as part of a three-hit day in front of Velazquez, who reached base three times, stole three bases and played five innings in center field.

By combining for five hits, four runs and five RBIs on the day, they indicated the competition for, what could be, multiple open jobs on the Oriole bench is about to heat up.

“I think we have some nice options now,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think that’s helpful in our situation just because we’re pretty inexperienced. But we’re going to give a long look at a lot of these guys who can play multiple positions and pare down as we go along. But we’re so far away, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Of the upwards of seven utility types the Orioles are looking at this spring, Martin and Velazquez arrive on unique footing. Martin spent the entire 2019 season in the Majors as a Rule 5 pick, struggling statistically (.208 average, .581 OPS, -5 Outs Above Average) on both sides of the ball. The Orioles signed veteran José Iglesias this winter partly to play short and partly for the flexibility to give Martin time to develop further at Triple-A Norfolk. He probably needs a big spring to avoid time in the Minors.

“I’m not in a position where I can be lax,” Martin said. “I always play like it’s my last game, but I think that’s the mentality you have to have every day.”

Velazquez stands out from the other candidates for his ability to play both center field and shortstop, something none of the others can tout. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers on Feb. 19 from the Indians, having appeared in just 28 big league games for Cleveland and Tampa Bay since 2018. But he’s appeared at every position but first base and catcher in his career and is considered average-to-above at all of them. He’s a plus runner and laid a perfect bunt down the third-base line for one of his hits Friday. Velazquez also drew positive reviews for making several fine defensive plays at shortstop earlier this week.

“He’s a speed guy," Hyde said. "Talking to coaches on other teams, he can do a lot of things. He showed that today with the bunt single, the stolen bases. … He’s showcasing well, and it’s fun to have a guy with that kind of speed on the team.”

Other utility candidates include Pat Valaika, Ramon Urias, Richard Ureña, Stevie Wilkerson, Dilson Herrera and José Rondón. Most arrived in camp with little Major League track records, but pro experience in at least three infield positions and splashes of outfield time as well. Valaika is also enjoying a nice spring, having homered twice in four Grapefruit League games.

Another new voice

The Orioles announced Friday that veteran sportscaster Brett Hollander is joining their broadcast team for the 2020 season, appearing on both MASN and the Orioles Radio Network. The former host of the Brett Hollander Show on WBAL Radio, Hollander will appear as a special guest on Monday broadcasts, per the team release.

He is the latest in a series of fresh faces set to grace the Orioles airwaves this summer, joining fellow additions Geoff Arnold, Melanie Newman and Scott Garceau. The Orioles reassigned longtime broadcasters Tom Davis and former lead radio voice Jim Hunter to new roles as part of the shakeup.

From the trainer's room

Back to the mound went Hunter Harvey (flu), who pitched a simulated game on the main field at Ed Smith Stadium. That should put him in line to make his spring debut in the coming days. Hyde said sidelined starters Kohl Stewart (right biceps) and Alex Wells (oblique) were scheduled to throw bullpens Saturday. Neither have appeared yet in Grapefruit League play.

• Speaking of debuts, No. 7 prospect Yusniel Díaz made his way into the Orioles’ lineup after being sidelined early in camp with a right shoulder issue. Díaz struck out in two at-bats as the designated hitter.

Up next

No. 11 prospect Keegan Akin gets his first start of the spring Saturday as the left-hander looks to crack the Orioles’ rotation. He will be opposed by hard-throwing righty Sandy Alcantara as the Marlins head west to visit Ed Smith Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET from Sarasota, Fla. The game will be broadcast on Gameday Audio.