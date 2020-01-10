Dahl, Freeland, Estévez reach deals for 2020

DENVER -- The Rockies avoided salary arbitration by reaching one-year contracts with outfielder David Dahl, left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez on Friday, the day players and teams were due to submit their figures. The club has not announced the signings. Also eligible for arbitration are

DENVER -- The Rockies avoided salary arbitration by reaching one-year contracts with outfielder David Dahl , left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez on Friday, the day players and teams were due to submit their figures.

The club has not announced the signings.

Also eligible for arbitration are shortstop Trevor Story , right-handed starting pitcher Jon Gray and catcher Tony Wolters .

If a team and player don’t reach an agreement, the player’s request and the team’s offer will become public. Players and their teams technically have until an arbitration hearing is scheduled.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort said last year that the team prefers the "file and trial" trend in the sport -- meaning no negotiations between the filing date and the hearing. But in recent years, the Rockies negotiated past the deadline for multiyear deals with third baseman Nolan Arenado (last year), outfielder Charlie Blackmon (2016) and second baseman DJ LeMahieu (2016). LeMahieu’s two-year, $7.8 million deal, in arbitration parlance, occurred “on the courthouse steps” – or just before his hearing was scheduled to begin.

The Rockies have had just four arbitration hearings in their history -- lefty reliever Dennys Reyes (2002), righty reliever Sun-Woo Kim ('06), lefty reliever Brian Fuentes ('08) and catcher Wilin Rosario ('15). The Rockies’ only loss was to Reyes.

Bullpen economics

Estévez’s deal, reported by writer Robert Murray at $1.08 million for 2020, was a step Monfort has devised to eventually turn over the bullpen to less-expensive pitchers. This comes after a period of heavier spending on Wade Davis , Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw , who enter 2020 at the end of their three-year contracts.

During the Winter Meetings, the Rockies signed Scott Oberg for three years at $13 million, with a fourth-year option that could bring the total to $21 million (and several performance bonus thresholds). But that is far less than the $52 million Davis received or the $27 million each that went to Shaw and McGee on their three-year deals.

Super Two-per

While most players are eligible after three years of service time, Dahl ($2.475 million for 2020, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman) and Freeland became Super Two players ($2.875 million for 2020, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported). They were among the top 22 percent in terms of service time among those with less than three years. The cutoff was two years, 115 days.

Dahl received a significant raise, from $560,000 last year, and Freeland was bumped up from $565,000 last year.

The jumps aren't be as dramatic as Arenado’s as a Super Two in 2016, when he went from $512,500 to $5 million. But Dahl and Freeland had performance-based arguments. Dahl made the All-Star Game in 2019. Although Freeland struggled in 2019, when he dealt with injuries and an option to Triple-A Albuquerque, he finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2018.

A record falls

Last year, Arenado and the team settled at $26 million -- a record settlement to avoid arbitration. On Friday, the Red Sox and outfielder Mookie Betts broke that record by settling at $27 million.

Arenado and the Rockies used that record settlement as a starting point for an eventual eight-year, $260 million contract.