Dahl chats with fans on Twitter about hitting

DENVER -- This time of year with Opening Day around the corner, Rockies outfielder David Dahl usually is practicing hitting, studying hitting and turning to his teammates to talk about hitting -- three of his favorite things.

The game is on hold, but he doesn’t want his old habit to die. So Dahl, who made his first All-Star Game last season and is on a track to become a star, put up some hitting video on Twitter and invited questions from fans. Answers were informative and fun, and could spark drills at home and thought processes for younger players.

The first tweet, posted Sunday with video at 12:42 p.m. MT, had over 126,000 views by Monday afternoon. We’ve selected some questions and answers, but there are many more. Just follow the thread.

Dahl’s answers illustrate that he’s a hitter, not a warmup. He's honest about the swing that he was born with and perfected over time.

@Mchamber1990: Hitters often will change their swings through their career, have you changed your swing since your time with the GJ Rockies up to the big leagues??

@ddahl21: I’ve made some adjustments throughout the years but no major swing changes

But still, an alert thought process does a batter good. That’s why knowing the pitcher is important. And while there is an argument on a hitter’s thought process -- think about swinging “down” or try to “lift” -- Dahl’s approach has room for both. In other words, you do what works, not what someone else’s voice in your head says.

@theedwardzeng: Difference in swing between high/low spin rate guys? Is there a physical adjustment? What about for sinker guys vs fastball guys?

@ddahl21: Sinker ball/off speed guys that stay low in zone trying to scoop and get under it. Thinking more turning barrel behind me and getting underneath it with good direction. Guys throwing hard and up in the zone thinking more top hand down to the ball.

That said, there’s such a thing as thinking too much. For example, when the game starts, his hands are not on his mind.

@CoachCahill: How much do you focus on your hands? Are they just along for the ride or do they control the start of your swing?

@ddahl21: Good question. Personally I can’t think about my hands. I try to keep them relaxed and they get to where they need to go. I struggle when I think about my hands and where they are going. I end up getting too tight up top and use too much upper body to swing.

The plan this year is for Dahl to bat leadoff, with Charlie Blackmon dropping to third. So the first time he will be “on deck” will be when the starting pitcher is taking his final warmup tosses. How does he use that time? A youth coach wanted to relay it to his team. The most important part of this answer is the last three words.

@LJMaximo: When you are in the On Deck circle...what is your mindset and how are u preparing. I want to share with my team. Thx

@ddahl21: I’ve studied film so I know what the guy has. Have my approach set so when I get on deck I time him up and play out good swings and outcomes in my head. Always positive thoughts

The cool part about this is young players at home can, with a little equipment (either manufactured or makeshift), can do this during a time of responsible distancing. There is video with his answer.

@Frank_Durand_: What’s your favorite set up for getting the feel of staying thru it without hooking balls.

@DDahl21: Net drill. Helps you stay through it. Has really helped me

Young players are often inundated with advice. There are hitting gurus at batting cage businesses everywhere who can speak the advanced analytics language, and the ones who aren’t at the cage are all over YouTube. But when asked for advice, Dahl strips batting down to the talents a youngster brings to baseball.

@LAtlasCoaching: If you were to work with a younger athlete, what would be your first reach to help them build their swing and why?

@ddahl21: Be athletic, land in the right spot and launch the swing from there

Of course, being an All-Star doesn’t shield him from advice.

@UtheJames: Here for you, you’re dropping your shoulder, and your hands are coming through late

@ddahl21: Thank you I’ll work on that and report back to you

Dahl loved watching Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, but Dahl’s swing is his own.

@PoseidonsFist: Whose swing did you imitate growing up, and when did his swing become “yours”

@ddahl21: Idk who’s swing comp I have but my favorite player growing up was @RealCJ10

