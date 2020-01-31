Inbox: Is Arenado-Bryant swap a possibility?
DENVER -- A new week brings new trade rumors involving third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Is there any traction on the Kris Bryant Nolan Arenado one for one trade?— Luke Heaton (@lukeheaton33) January 30, 2020
I have been told to not dismiss the idea of the third basemen being swapped, but I would imagine if a trade happened there would have to be more to it.
From the Cubs’ end, they surpassed the luxury tax threshold last year, and are trying to bring down the payroll. Swapping Arenado’s $35 million this year for
As for the Rockies, it would be a lower payout at third base this year, and Bryant is eligible for arbitration next before potentially going to free agency after 2021. (Arenado, incidentally, can opt out of his eight-year, $260 million deal after '21.) Dealing for Bryant, the '16 National League Most Valuable Player, would give the Rockies a playoff-tested player in his prime -- something none of the rumored deals so far have offered.
However, the Rockies still would have a high payroll, and a report Thursday from ESPN Chicago suggested the Rockies would pay a good portion of Arenado’s contract throughout the life of the deal. So it would be a wash at best in 2020, and the Rockies would be paying significant money for a player not on the roster.
One possibility for the Rockies could be to seek another player. The best fit from the Cubs would be left-handed starting pitcher
Such a move would help the Cubs shed payroll, and add a seasoned pitcher to the Rockies’ rotation. Last season, Quintana was solid overall -- 13-9, 4.68 ERA in 32 games (31 starts). Quintana, however, struggled at the end of the year (8.58 ERA in his final seven starts).
Pitcher
Another issue is the Cubs appear to be seeking young pitching, something the Rockies cling to dearly.
What are the Rockies biggest upgrade needs?— jdavidreed (@jdavidreed) January 30, 2020
The Rockies have said they can rebound with improved starting pitching, by having more relievers pitching well than not, and by finding more production throughout the lineup. Because of the hitter-friendliness of Coors Field (and, conversely, the pitching-adverse nature of the park) a lineup with improving younger players and the possible rebound of veteran first baseman
It could be argued that the Rockies could seek upgrades in all of those areas, but a tight payroll has forced them to look inward -- even though the lack of acquisitions has created much strife this offseason.
Do you see the Rockies waiting to make more aggressive moves next year with some expiring contracts and TV money coming in?— Jaramillo303 (@ijara303) January 30, 2020
In 2021, outfielder
So, the possibility of a less-bloated payroll and new television money coming in should give the Rockies some payroll relief, although several players (outfielder
Any Rockies rookies project to break camp with team?— METSROX (@MetsRox) January 31, 2020
The key player to watch is
As for new faces, keep an eye on lefty reliever
Do you think the Rox will carry three catchers with the expanded roster?
-- Grant Mitchell (via email)
The increase to 26 players opens many possibilities for creativity. There would be some merit to keeping Nuñez with
