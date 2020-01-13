Watch Acuña throw down some monster dunks

It's no secret that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is super athletic. The man can do everything on the baseball field. He can mash dingers, steal bases and cover some serious ground in the outfield. We've seen him soar to catch a ball well above the outfield fence.

.@AtlantaFalcons, you guys need a potential defensive back in the winter? pic.twitter.com/S98RYCDv90 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 16, 2019

Sure, that was impressive, but, as a species, we struggle to translate athletic accomplishments from one context to another. That's why there's always some debate in the background along the lines of "Would LeBron James be an All-Pro NFL linebacker?" or "Could Derrick Henry beat Usain Bolt?" We see people run fast on a football field or jump high on a baseball field, but have no idea how to compare it to people who run fast on a track or jump high on a basketball court.

So, while we had a pretty good idea that Acuña had some ups, we could only guess as to how it might translate to, say, basketball. It turns out that it translates pretty darn well. When the 6-foot Acuña gets out in transition, he can throw down some thunderous slams:

En este encuentro el grandes liga de los @LosBravos @ronaldacunajr24 demostró sus condiciones atléticas que lo han hecho brillar en la @MLB pic.twitter.com/i6XThUXOEZ — Castor Besteiro (@CbestFIBA) January 13, 2020

While we still don't have anything close to a full scouting report on Acuña's skills as a basketball player, we can now say with confidence that he's capable of throwing down some highlight-reel dunks.

Next time you see someone sky to rob a home run at the wall, you can now safely assume that same guy could posterize you on the court. For that, we can thank Acuña.