Stripling on swingman status: 'That’s fine'

With Clayton Kershaw , Walker Buehler and David Price , it’s top-heavy with Cy Young Awards and All-Star Game appearances. Julio Urías has been given the No. 4 spot in a make-or-break challenge. And Alex Wood signed as a free agent with what he describes as an assurance he’ll be starting, and no official disputes it.

So, where does that leave Ross Stripling , who struck out two in a scoreless inning during Monday’s start?

“It’s the same thing every year,” said Stripling. “Nobody’s told me anything, other than we’re building you up [innings]. They always do and we kind of re-evaluate around March 15th, 20th, around there. I see he named Julio Urías a starter. So, technically, one spot open. But I imagine if [Alex Wood] Woody’s healthy, that’s his spot.

“That’s fine. We’ve got 10 guys that can make starts any time, so I’ll be built up if something comes up. If I start in the bullpen, that’s fine. I’ve always said, if I’m in the mix to make starts, you’ll never hear me complain.

As much as Stripling wants to be considered a starting pitcher, swingman is Stripling’s current lot in life and he gets it, maybe even moreso after the canceled trade to the Angels during the Mookie Betts drama.

Now 30, the part-time stockbroker with a trending podcast (“The Big Swing”) is only two seasons removed from an All-Star appearance as a starting pitcher.

Unsaid but understood, Price is coming off of wrist surgery. Urías has averaged 71 innings over seven professional seasons. Wood pitched 35 2/3 innings last year. Stripling has never entered a Spring Training in the rotation, but he’s made 52 Major League starts, including 15 last year, as many as Wood and Urías combined.

“Ross just understands that he’s just going to go out there and pitch and things always seem to happen,” said manager Dave Roberts. “All he can do is control going out there and pitching well.”

Chances are, he’ll get the ball plenty. He’s counting on that, having worked hard in the offseason and the first two weeks of Spring Training on a new change-up grip that has resulted in improved deception for hitters.

“I think it’s coming along good, for changing the grip completely and being able to throw it to hitters in the first game with confidence,” he said. “If you talk to hitters, even guys on our team watching from the dugout, they say they can see my change-up, even though I had decent results with it, ground-ball rate and soft contact. But I would throw it to lefties only. Now my fifth year, to have a weapon against righties, it’s a good adjustment to make.

“At the end of the day, if you can hide it better, that’s the priority. The old one, right out of the hand, it would knuckle and you could tell it’s a change-up. Now, this one has more spin quickly on a better axis, all those new-world baseball terms.”