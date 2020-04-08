Royals launch fundamentals lessons via Internet

KANSAS CITY -- Just because we’re practicing safe social distancing and staying at home doesn’t mean we can’t practice some baseball fundamentals. The Royals are here to help. The team is launching a series on baseball fundamental lessons through video on its YouTube channel and on Twitter. Royals manager Mike

KANSAS CITY -- Just because we’re practicing safe social distancing and staying at home doesn’t mean we can’t practice some baseball fundamentals.

The Royals are here to help.

The team is launching a series on baseball fundamental lessons through video on its YouTube channel and on Twitter.

Royals manager Mike Matheny kicked it off Wednesday with his thoughts on the series.

It's all about the fundamentals.



Mike Matheny introduces Big League Basics, a video series with the #Royals coaching staff to help young kids sharpen their baseball skills at home. pic.twitter.com/RaOedCDiU6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 8, 2020

“I want to reach out in this tough time in our nation,” Matheny said. “We’ve decided to share as a staff some of the things we think are important for players at all levels. The fundamentals are not only important but crucial.

“These are the things we share at the Major League and Minor Leagues levels.”

The initial teaching video comes from first-base coach Rusty Kuntz, who explains how you can use an infielder’s glove while playing outfield.

A simple change can turn an infield glove into an outfield glove.



Rusty explains how on Episode 2 of Big League Basics. pic.twitter.com/R54z1pHy0i — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 8, 2020

