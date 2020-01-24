Zimmerman returning to Nats in 2020 (source)

Ryan Zimmerman and the Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal for 2020 worth $2 million, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Zimmerman could earn another $1 million with performance bonuses, including games played and plate appearances. Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post first reported a deal was in

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post first reported a deal was in place. The team has not confirmed any details of an agreement.

Zimmerman, the first Draft pick in Nationals history, is Washington's leader in many categories, including games, at-bats and runs. He also holds franchise records (including Expos) in hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and total bases.