Milkfish Boy, the mascot we never knew we needed

When you're looking for a mascot to help us get through 2020, there is no other choice but the Uni Lions of the CPBL's new mascot: Sababoy, the dancing, hat-wearing, fish head mascot.

Yes, while the CPBL has been playing in front of empty stadiums and gifting North American viewers with live baseball in the morning, the league has also brought this majestic and body-free fish mascot into our lives. And for that, we should be so thankful.

Don't you ever say that you haven't seen a lion play air guitar while a fish head spins in circles, because ... now you have:

Watching a fish head dance to pop music makes everything seem a little bit better right now.

I mean, this thing can even breakdance.

Possibly my new favorite mascot in sports... #sababoy. Definitely the best one working right now. Still haven’t fully settled on a team to root for, but this scores the #UniLions some major points. @ElevenSportsTW #CPBL pic.twitter.com/hm8WBO9o3j — Michael Barra (@MichaelBarra) April 30, 2020

If you're curious, there is a little method behind the madness. Sababoy translates to Milkfish Boy and milkfish head is a regional delicacy in Taiwan. So, just know that when you watch this delightfully chappeau'd fish dance, you're actually learning a little something about the region, as well.

Unfortunately for the Uni Lions, while the fish can dance, the club would probably prefer if he could pitch. Though the team is second in the CPBL with a 7-9 record as of Sunday, the Lions are surrendering over eight runs per game.