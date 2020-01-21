Huff among non-roster invites to Rangers camp

The Rangers announced on Tuesday that eight players on Minor League contracts have received invitations to Major League Spring Training camp, including catcher Sam Huff, the team's No. 2 prospect (MLB's No. 73 overall). Huff, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high

The Rangers announced on Tuesday that eight players on Minor League contracts have received invitations to Major League Spring Training camp, including catcher Sam Huff , the team's No. 2 prospect (MLB's No. 73 overall).

Huff, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school. The backstop hit .278/.335/.509 with 28 home runs over 127 games between Class A Hickory and Class A Advanced Down East in 2019.

Per MLB Pipeline, Huff is ranked as the eighth-best catching prospect in the game entering the 2020 season.

Pitchers Jason Bahr, Joe Barlow, Taylor Guerrieri and Jimmy Herget , and infielders Sam Travis , Andy Ibáñez and Eli White were the other players who received Spring Training invites. Among those players, only Guerrieri, Herget and Travis appeared in the Majors last season.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.