Huff among non-roster invites to Rangers camp
The Rangers announced on Tuesday that eight players on Minor League contracts have received invitations to Major League Spring Training camp, including catcher Sam Huff, the team's No. 2 prospect (MLB's No. 73 overall). Huff, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high
Huff, 22, was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school. The backstop hit .278/.335/.509 with 28 home runs over 127 games between Class A Hickory and Class A Advanced Down East in 2019.
Per MLB Pipeline, Huff is ranked as the eighth-best catching prospect in the game entering the 2020 season.
Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com.