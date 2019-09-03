Indians trade with Red Sox for catcher León
The active catching market saw more movement Monday, as the non-tender deadline compelled a trade that sent catcher Sandy Leon from Boston to Cleveland in exchange for Minor League right-hander Adenys Bautista. To make room for Leon on the 40-man roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment. With
To make room for Leon on the 40-man roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.
With Christian Vázquez having emerged as the top catcher on the Red Sox depth chart and León, who made $2.475 million last season, entering arbitration for the fourth and final time this winter, León was a non-tender candidate. Instead, the Red Sox, who will look for a cheaper alternative as they attempt to pare down their payroll, were able to work out a deal with the Indians, who can conceivably employ León as the backup to Gold Glove winner
But the move has other ramifications for the Indians, who also have backup catcher Kevin Plawecki eligible for arbitration, making him a candidate to not receive a contract by the non-tender deadline, which is 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
León, 30, is a switch-hitter coming off three rough offensive seasons. From 2017-19, he logged 239 games, 780 plate appearances and a .199/.259/.312 slash with 17 homers and 29 doubles. It was a much different story in 2016, when he slashed .310/.369/.476 in 283 plate appearances across 78 games.
On the defensive side, León’s 32.2 career caught-stealing percentage (58-for-122) is fifth-highest among active catchers. Going back to 2015, Boston pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA with León behind the plate, the fifth-lowest ERA among backstops with at least 300 games caught.
The 21-year-old Bautista pitched at the rookie level in 2019, compiling a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and the Arizona Rookie League. He was signed out of the Dominican as a teenager.
Hoyt pitched 8 1/3 innings in the big leagues for the Indians in 2019, allowing a pair of run on six hits.
