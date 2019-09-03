Indians trade with Red Sox for catcher León

The active catching market saw more movement Monday, as the non-tender deadline compelled a trade that sent catcher Sandy Leon from Boston to Cleveland in exchange for Minor League right-hander Adenys Bautista. To make room for Leon on the 40-man roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment. With

The active catching market saw more movement Monday, as the non-tender deadline compelled a trade that sent catcher Sandy Leon from Boston to Cleveland in exchange for Minor League right-hander Adenys Bautista.

To make room for Leon on the 40-man roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.

With Christian Vázquez having emerged as the top catcher on the Red Sox depth chart and León, who made $2.475 million last season, entering arbitration for the fourth and final time this winter, León was a non-tender candidate. Instead, the Red Sox, who will look for a cheaper alternative as they attempt to pare down their payroll, were able to work out a deal with the Indians, who can conceivably employ León as the backup to Gold Glove winner Roberto Perez .

But the move has other ramifications for the Indians, who also have backup catcher Kevin Plawecki eligible for arbitration, making him a candidate to not receive a contract by the non-tender deadline, which is 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

León, 30, is a switch-hitter coming off three rough offensive seasons. From 2017-19, he logged 239 games, 780 plate appearances and a .199/.259/.312 slash with 17 homers and 29 doubles. It was a much different story in 2016, when he slashed .310/.369/.476 in 283 plate appearances across 78 games.

On the defensive side, León’s 32.2 career caught-stealing percentage (58-for-122) is fifth-highest among active catchers. Going back to 2015, Boston pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA with León behind the plate, the fifth-lowest ERA among backstops with at least 300 games caught.

The 21-year-old Bautista pitched at the rookie level in 2019, compiling a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and the Arizona Rookie League. He was signed out of the Dominican as a teenager.

Hoyt pitched 8 1/3 innings in the big leagues for the Indians in 2019, allowing a pair of run on six hits.