Doolittle's glove pays homage to Grateful Dead

As if being known as baseball's artiest, most well-read dude wasn't enough for Sean Doolittle, on Friday the Nationals' closer showed off his brand new glove.

Rather than putting his name on it (like most players and/or young children attending summer camp do), Doolittle opted for a reference to a favorite Grateful Dead song, "Ramble on Rose."

Doolittle's glove features stitched roses, along with the phrase "Settle down easy" -- both a line from the song, as well as something Doolittle would probably like to do to opposing batters.

We can only hope that Doolittle doesn't take inspiration from the jam band and begins endlessly noodling around each time he takes the mound. (To all the offended Jerry Garcia fans out there: Sorry, not sorry.)

If you think this is the first time Doolittle has shown off his love for 20-minute directionless songs, well, you'd be wrong. The closer was rocking a Phish-inspired glove this spring.

Look closely and you'll see that his glove read "Duke of Lizards" -- a lyric from the song, "Wilson." Considering the manufacturer of the mitt, you could say the thing is covered in as many band references as a middle schooler's Trapper Keeper.

While Doolittle's glove may be the classiest, he's not the only one showing off some personal style with his on-field accessories.

Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias showed up to Spring Training with a flashy black-and-pink number:

Indians hurler Mike Clevinger has shown off a fun sunflower number:

And Joe Musgrove went with the real Infinity Gauntlet with his glove that he used during Players' Weekend last season:

👀 @ItsbuccnJoe59 with the Avengers gauntlet glove for Players Weekend.



This was...inevitable. pic.twitter.com/iaOrmkuJuu — Pirates (@Pirates) August 5, 2019

Since Doolittle is the game's premier "Star Wars" fan, it's only a matter of time before he gets some bats made to resemble a lightsaber and a glove that doubles as a Darth Vader speechbox.

