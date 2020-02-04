Marlins, Sean Rodríguez agree to deal (source)

MIAMI -- The Marlins are in the process of adding another versatile player to their Spring Training roster. Sean Rodríguez, a 12-year MLB veteran, agreed to a Minor League deal with Miami that includes an invitation to camp, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the

Sean Rodríguez , a 12-year MLB veteran, agreed to a Minor League deal with Miami that includes an invitation to camp, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the agreement.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was first to report the deal.

Rodríguez will compete for a roster spot as a super-utility player. In 2019 with the Phillies, the 34-year-old played every position except catcher. He even pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances.

Sean is the younger brother of Marlins assistant hitting coach Robert Rodríguez.

Spring Training opens for Miami with pitcher and catcher workouts on Feb. 12, and full-squad practices start on Feb. 17 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla.

Rodríguez is a Miami native who initially attended Braddock High School and later Miami Coral Park High School. He was a third-round pick of the Angels in 2003, and he made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2008.

Last year with the Phillies, Rodríguez appeared in 76 games, hitting .223/.348/.375 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Rodríguez will be one of five non-roster invitee infielders, including shortstop prospect José Devers, who is expected to start the year either at Class A Advanced Jupiter or Double-A Jacksonville.

Gosuke Katoh and Eddy Alvarez are also in the mix for utility spots, as is Jon Berti, who is on the 40-man roster.