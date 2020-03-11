Setback for Domínguez after outing (sources)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Everything seemed to be moving along smoothly for Phillies right-hander Seranthony Domínguez this spring. But sources confirmed an NBC Sports Philadelphia report Wednesday that Domínguez suffered a setback following Sunday’s Grapefruit League appearance against the Blue Jays in Dunedin. One source said they do not know if

But sources confirmed an NBC Sports Philadelphia report Wednesday that Domínguez suffered a setback following Sunday’s Grapefruit League appearance against the Blue Jays in Dunedin. One source said they do not know if the setback is major or minor, but they are hoping for the best. Domínguez will be evaluated again over the next couple days. The Phillies might not know anything definitively until Friday.

Domínguez missed most of last season because of a strained ulnar collateral ligament, which was a major blow to the Phillies’ bullpen. Domínguez avoided surgery -- he said at the time he needed a “miracle” to avoid Tommy John surgery -- and rehabbed the elbow throughout the fall and winter. On Sunday, his fastball hit 95 mph on the TD Ballpark radar gun. He struck out two.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said afterward that Domínguez’s performance was “a bright spot” on an otherwise unimpressive day. Asked what Domínguez’s top priority is the remainder of camp, Girardi said, “Just stay healthy.”

Opening Day is March 26 in Miami. If Domínguez is not in the bullpen -- it seems unlikely, considering his health history -- the Phillies will have one more job available. Héctor Neris, José Álvarez and Adam Morgan are locks. The two runners-up in the competition to be the No. 5 starter (Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Ranger Suárez) are strong bets to make it. Non-roster invitee Francisco Liriano is a good bet. That leaves two jobs available.

The Phillies have been cautiously optimistic that right-hander Victor Arano can be ready by March 26. He is recovering from elbow and shoulder issues, but he said recently he could pitch soon in a Grapefruit League game. Austin Davis, Edgar Garcia, Deolis Guerra and Reggie McClain are on the 40-man roster. Guerra is out of options, which will give him an extended look.

Veteran non-roster invitees Bud Norris, Blake Parker, Drew Storen and Anthony Swarzak remain in the mix. Liriano, Swarzak and Parker have March 19 opt-out clauses. If they trigger those clauses, the Phillies would have 48 hours to place them on the roster or they could ask for their release. Storen (June 15) and Norris (June 30) have later opt-out clauses.

Teams value roster flexibility, so pitchers on the 40-man roster, the number of options they have remaining and the opt-outs dates in contracts always come into play.