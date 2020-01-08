Watch: Reds introduce new signing Akiyama

Shogo Akiyama, who is the first Japanese player in the 150-year history of the Reds, is meeting with the media at Great American Ball Park right now after signing a three-year, $21 million contract on Monday. Akiyama, who turns 32 on April 16, had a .301 career batting average in

Akiyama, who turns 32 on April 16, had a .301 career batting average in nine seasons with the Seibu Lions and made all five of his Pacific League All-Star teams in each of the last five seasons. The left-handed hitter has averaged 23 homers over his last three years. In 2015, he set a Nippon Professional Baseball single-season record with 216 hits.