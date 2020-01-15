Yanks send Tarpley to Miami for prospect, cash

The Yankees acquired Minor League third baseman James Nelson and cash from the Marlins in exchange for left-hander Stephen Tarpley, the teams announced on Wednesday. Nelson, 22, spent the entire 2019 season with Class A Jupiter, batting .228 with 36 runs, 13 doubles, four homers and 36 RBIs in 121

Nelson, 22, spent the entire 2019 season with Class A Jupiter, batting .228 with 36 runs, 13 doubles, four homers and 36 RBIs in 121 games. Over four Minor League seasons, the right-handed hitter has hit .259 with 64 doubles, five triples, 14 homers and 147 RBIs in 328 games, playing exclusively at third base.

Tarpley, 26, made 31 Major League appearances (one start) for the Yankees from 2018-19, going 1-0 with two saves and a 5.88 ERA. He was originally selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

The Marlins designated left-hander Brian Moran for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.